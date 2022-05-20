Hidalgo.- The former governor of Coahuila, Humberto Moreira affirmed that the one who will take the elections this coming June 5 in Hidalgo will be the candidate for Morena, Julio Menchacabecause he does not believe that his sister-in-law, Caroline Vigiano take the elections.

It was during an interview conducted by the media, that the former mayor of Coahuila refused to speak about the election process of his state, but predicted the result of Hidalgo.

“Julio Menchaca is going to win in Hidalgo, and don’t freak out, Julio Menchaca is going to win two to one” Moreira mentioned.

Humberto Moreira pointed out that his words were completely sincere, as he stated that this has nothing to do with a family issue, because Viggiano is married to his brother Rubén Moreira.

“I did not choose my sister-in-law, I just chose my wife, nor does one choose one of the brothers”, mentioned.

Likewise, I list some qualities of Julio Menchaca who assured that he will take the polls on June 5; “He is an honest, prepared, responsible man, a very well-trained man who will surely do an excellent job as governor of Hidalgo.”