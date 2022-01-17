After problems caused by the company hired by the Ministry of Health to deliver pediatric vaccines, Senator and former Minister of Health Humberto Costa (PT-PE) said that, in addition to demanding explanations from the ministry about what happened, he will trigger the Court. of Accounts of the Union (TCU) and the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to guarantee the arrival of the immunizers within the deadlines.

“Why was a company with no experience hired, without bidding, to transport vaccines?”, asked the senator on his social media. “We are going to activate the TCU and also the STF, so that it determines the government to guarantee the arrival of vaccines within the stipulated deadlines”, he said.

As reported by the newspaper Newspaper, the management of Minister Marcelo Queiroga hired IBL (Intermodal Brasil Logística) to transport pediatric vaccines. Despite the contract with the Ministry, the company had no previous experience to perform the logistics of immunizations in the public service.

The contracts with the company, in the amount of R$ 62.2 million, were signed in December with no bidding process, despite the fact that there is already a contract in progress, in addition to sufficient time for bidding and companies in the field interested in the dispute.

According to the newspaper, states such as Santa Catarina, Pernambuco, Paraná and Paraíba reported problems in vaccine deliveries. Some complained that doses arrived late or in inadequate storage and transport conditions.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

