Senator will be national coordinator and will be responsible for strengthening the symbol for the 2024 municipal elections

the senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE) said this Tuesday (June 27, 2023) to be the new national coordinator of the GTE (Electoral Working Group) of the PT (Workers’ Party). The organization “is responsible for devising strategies and making connections” to strengthen the acronym in the dispute for the municipal elections of 2024. “We are going to reinforce the work of unity and reconstruction of the country and the dialogue with the parties that are part of this project”wrote Humberto in your twitter profile.