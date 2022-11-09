the senator Humberto Costa (PT-PE), 65 years old, will integrate the Health coordination of the president-elect’s transition team, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The invitation was announced by the congressman in your profile on twitter🇧🇷

“I recently received information from the transition team that I was chosen to integrate the thematic coordination of health. I would like to thank the president Lula for the invitation and trust”he wrote.

According to the senator, he will meet “still this week” for “discuss strategic themes for Health” of the new Lula government. The work of the transition team is being coordinated at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), in Brasília (DF).

Humberto Costa was Minister of Health during Lula’s 1st presidential term, from 2003 to 2005. He was responsible for implementing the Popular Pharmacy program and Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service).

He joins the federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), the physician David Uip –former secretary of São Paulo– and former ministers Arthur Chioro and José Gomes Temporão to command the health agenda in the period until the inauguration of the president-elect, on January 1, 2023. The 4 are quoted for take over the Ministry of Health.