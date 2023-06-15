During the events that took place as part of the Summer of Games either ex-E3Ubisoft introduced the game Star Wars Outlaws, but perhaps what most caught the attention of this new title, at least in our territory, was the protagonist who represents Latin America. This is Humberly González and she is from Venezuela.

Humberly González is a dubbing actress who has participated in series such as in the dark, nurses and Jupiter’s Legacy. Now, she will lend her appearance and her voice to Kay Vess, the character we will control in the new Ubisoft game. Humberly was born in Venezuela but moved to Canada when she was just a child and has captivated producers and directors with her work for streaming platforms. She had never worked on a video game before and she seems to be very proud of this step in her career and of her Latin American lineage, as she made it known through her official Twitter account.

Greetings to my Latinos and Hispanics! An honor to star in Kay Vess and represent not only Venezuela, my beloved land, but Latin America 🇻🇪💫 Here we go! #StarWarsOutlaws https://t.co/kAomPnnfFb — Humberly Gonzalez (@HumberlyG) June 12, 2023

There are more and more talented representatives of our territory in this saga, with Diego Luna, Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal monopolizing the spotlight in recent productions of the franchise.

Star Wars Outlaws does not have a specific release date yet but is expected to be available in 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and pc.