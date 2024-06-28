With great success, the Humaya Restaurant celebrated a new edition of Friends of the Wagon This time with the accompaniment of the sister restaurantCayenna, World Cuisine.

During the event Seafood and good living Celebrated last Saturday, July 22, tribute was paid to the best of seafood cuisine that has managed to position Sinaloan gastronomy as one of the most recognized in Mexico.

At a press conference, the chef and general manager of Humaya, Luis Osuna He stressed that this event has been the perfect opportunity to merge the two styles of cooking. between Humaya and Cayennaand thus highlight the best that each of the restaurants offers.

“Cayenne brings traditional classic cuisine that is very favorite of our clients and Humaya It is a year old, but it is bringing out its dishes and we are seeing how much they like them, so the combination is perfect,” said the chef.

The letter

The event menu Seafood and good life delighted diners with six extremely delicious dishes.

The welcome. Chilli scallop toast, with roasted peanuts, sautéed onion, avocado and real lemon.

The first half. Ceviche Pardito, made with sea bass scallops with tender coconut and fried chile de árbol.

The second time. Cold smoked marlin tiradito, with black yuzo dressing, garlic and real lemon.

The third time. Duo of oysters. Wood-Fired Oyster in Lemon Butter with Shallots and Charcoal-Baked Oyster in Citrus Jalapeño Butter.

The taquito. Fried bird taquito, with bean dip and creamy avocado.

The sandwich. Lobster roll sandwich, on brioche bread, with sautéed crab and lobster in Maine-style sauce, truffle-scented potatoes and cucumber salad in basil vinaigrette.

Dessert. Mandarin mousse cake