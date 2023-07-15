The anime “Record of Ragnarok”, also called “Shumetsu no Valkyrie” in Japanese, it has just culminated with its second season after the release of part 2, which included chapters from 11 to 15 and completed the installment that was released on January 23 of this year. The success of the adaptation of the work created by Takumi Fukui and Shinya Umemura has been so great that many fans are asking for a third season to be announced, which would close the story of the war to save humanity.

For this reason, in the following note we will show you the complete list of humans and gods who face each other in a fierce battle to find out if the decision of the Valhalla congress or that of the Valkyries predominates.

Who make up the group of humans in “Record of Ragnarok”?

The Valkyries were in charge of choosing the 13 most prodigious humans to fight to save their race, among which are quite well-known characters who existed in real life.

They are the ones who will defend humanity in the war against the gods. Photo: Netflix

Lü Bu Fegxian – Powerful Chinese general who was the first fighter to represent humanity. Ultimately, he was defeated and captured by Cao Cao, the last prime minister of the Han dynasty.

Adam: Father of mankind, known as ‘File No. 00000000001’ by the gods and ‘Hope of Mankind’ by humans.

Kojiro Sasaki: famous Japanese swordsman, known as ‘the biggest loser in history’.

Jack the Ripper – Infamous British serial killer who lived in the late 19th century and was responsible for thousands of deaths across London, but was caught after taking down five prostitutes.

Raiden Tameemon: Japanese sumo wrestler whose real name is Tarokicho. Known as a rikishi (sumo wrestler) without equal and that, despite not having risen to the rank of yokozuna, he is considered the best sumo wrestler in history.

Gautama Buddha: human who achieved enlightenment, and thus, a status of divinity. He lived during the 6th or 5th centuries B.C. C. and on his teachings Buddhism was founded.

Qin Shi Huang: China’s first emperor and unifier, he also founded the Qin Dynasty. During his rule, the precursor to the current Great Wall of China was created and the Terracotta Warriors were built.

Nikola Tesla: one of the greatest geniuses in history. Serbian electrical and mechanical engineer who is known for his contributions to the design of the modern alternating current electricity supply.

King Leonidas: Spartan king who fought during the Second Medical War and is remembered for his participation in the Battle of Thermopylae, where he died with his army of Spartans.

Grigori Rasputin: Controversial Russian mystic during the Imperial era who had a strong influence on the House of Romanov.

Soji Okita: Captain of the first division of a Japanese military group that resisted during the Meiji Restoration, called the Shinsengumi.

Simo Hayha: Finnish sniper known for killing 505 soldiers during the 105-day Winter War between his country and the Soviet Union.

Sakata Kintoki: Japanese folklore hero who became a disciple of the samurai Minamoto no Yorimitsu under the name Sakata no Kintoki.

What are the gods fighting in “Record of Ragnarok”?

The 13 gods that will fight to enforce their vow to eliminate humans after seven million years of existence are the following:

The gods will seek to win Ragnarok to destroy humanity. Photo: Netflix

Thor: god of thunder in Norse mythology, who saved his people with Mjolnir when Asgard was attacked by giants.

Zeus: ruler of the gods and president of the council of Valhalla.

Poseidon: Greek god of the sea. He is shown to be arrogant, despising the human race and believing himself superior to the other gods.

Hercules: Greek demigod and champion of Olympus, who represented the gods during the fourth round of Ragnarok.

Shiva: Hindu god of creation and destruction.

Bishamonten / Zerofuku – God of warriors and good luck, as well as the leader and most powerful member of the Seven Gods of Fortune.

Hades: first son of Cronos and older brother of Zeus and Poseidon. Governor of Helheim.

Beelzebub: considered by Christians as Satan, however, others refer to him as one of the seven demons of hell.

Loki: Norse god of deception and one of the fighters of Ragnarok.

Apollo: son of Zeus and Leto, as well as the twin brother of Artemis. He associated with the arts of the bow and arrow and the light of truth.

Susano’o no Mikoto: son of the god Izanagi and brother of the sun goddess, Amaterasu, and the moon god, Tsukuyomi.

Anubis: master of the Necropolis and patron of embalmers. Also, he is the guardian of the Egyptian tombs.

Odin: Supreme Norse god and father of Thor. Divinity of wisdom, war and death.

What is the story of “Record of Ragnarok” about?

The Valhalla congress, a meeting of all the gods of the world held every 1,000 years to decide the fate of humanity, has concluded in a near unanimous vote in favor of its complete extinction after seven million years of existence.

The only ones to oppose this verdict were the Valkyries, whose leader, Brünnhilde, reminds the congress that, in such a case, humans have one last chance: Ragnarok, a tournament that would pit 13 humans against 13 gods in individual combat. .

In the unlikely event that the humans achieved 7 victories, they would be allowed to live for another 1,000 years. Thus begins a series of battles in which the greatest men in history, linked to the Valkyrie sisters through the ‘volund’, will oppose the most powerful deities in order to ensure the salvation of humanity.