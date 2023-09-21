Inbal Arieli, an Israeli specialized in innovation and technology, says there are skills that only people can develop

With the advancement and popularity of artificial intelligence, much has been said about the impacts that this technology could bring to the corporate world. There was talk of mass unemployment, for example. The Israeli writer Inbal Arieli disagrees with some of these premises. According to her, humans have abilities that can never be reproduced by a computer.

“AI will replace some people. But my bet is that there is a set of skills and capabilities that allow us to have a competitive advantage today. Maybe not in 100 years, but today.”she said in an interview with Entrepreneurial Power.

Inbal gave some examples of activities that only real people can develop: emotional intelligence, creative culture, critical thinking and social influence. This type of skill, one that cannot be learned only through experience, is called soft skill.

The writer says it is fundamental “to hug” technologies in the workplace and entrepreneurship. According to her, the current scenario requires the ability to adapt to new tools.

“Technology plays a critical role. We cannot ignore this. And it will play a more and more critical role as time goes by.”he declared.

Inbal also analyzed the global scenario: “Most countries around the world already understand that technology, innovation and entrepreneurship are the future. Without this, your savings will struggle.”.

CHUTZPAH

Inbal Arieli, 48 years old, has a vast career in the innovation and entrepreneurship market:

2010 – founded the 1st startup accelerator in Israel, the 8200 Entrepreneurship and Innovation Support Program;

2012 – created Gammado, an innovation company with the aim of selecting technology-trained talent. The company was sold in 2014 to a North American company;

2017 – launched the Synthesis leadership consultancy. He sold the company to the USA in 2022.

Currently, Inbal works as an investor in technology startups in Israel. She also wrote the book “Chutzpah: Why Israel Is a Hub of Innovation and Entrepreneurship”, translated into more than 8 languages. She is in Brazil to promote the work, which arrives in the country in Portuguese. The team at Entrepreneurial Power met the writer in Brasília on Tuesday (September 19, 2023) for the first interview with a national vehicle during the trip.

The Hebrew word “Chutzpah” (pronounced “rutspá”) does not have a specific translation in the Brazilian language. It is an idea of ​​boldness and audacity when defending an idea.

Inbal defines the term as follows: “The combination of being brave in the sense of leaving your comfort zone while thinking big and not being afraid to make mistakes”. He compared it to the act of a child walking for the first time: “We got up. We fall. We fail and try again. We failed 1 million times, but we succeeded.”.

The writer says that children in Israel are mostly immersed in Chutzpah. Parents encourage their children to defend their ideas and put their foot down in certain situations. They give limits, but they also don’t completely take away freedom.

Inbal says this sentiment is one of the reasons Israel is growing as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, especially through startups. Citizens there are not afraid to present their ideas to the world, he reports.

Combine Chutzpah with technological advances and Israel’s good innovation system and you have a recipe for success, says the writer. “It is not enough to have freedom. There are many other important factors. It has good education, technology so that these creative minds can use it in creative ways”he spoke.

The city of Tel Aviv is the 4th largest startup ecosystem in the world. Read the top 5according to a Startup Genome survey:



1st place – Silicon Valley (USA);

2nd place – London (United Kingdom) and New York (USA);

3rd place – Los Angeles (USA);

4th place – Tel Aviv (Israel);

5th place – Boston (USA).

Inbal’s book is sold in Grupo A Educação website for R$62.10 in the physical version. The electronic edition costs R$49.68.

EXTREMISM, PROTESTS AND INVESTORS

Israel is going through intense political moments. Since January, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has been trying to pass bills that would give it more control over the selection of Supreme Court judges and restrict the Court’s ability to overturn Parliament’s decisions – mostly from the ruling party. The initiative set off a wave of protests across the country, in which Inbal Arieli participated.

The writer states that the political moment could delay the development of innovation in her country. She argues that these moments not only defocus discussions but also repel international investors from the Israeli startup ecosystem.

As the country is small, its economy depends on foreign investors. Inbal says that 85% of the funding for Israeli startups comes from abroad, especially from the United States.

“Regardless of what [os investidores] believe, they see uncertainty that Israel has never seen before.”he declared.

Inbal says that political extremism does not only bring economic harm to Israel, but to any country that sees it “cracks” related to the way it governs. “Polarization for no reason… So much energy is wasted”.