Washington. Microsoft Chairman Brad Smith on Thursday called for the people behind artificial intelligence to be held to account for its shortcomings and urged lawmakers to ensure safety brakes are put on the AI ​​used to control the power grid, the water supply and other critical infrastructure.

For weeks, Washington lawmakers have debated which laws to pass to rein in AI, even as companies large and small have rushed to bring increasingly versatile AI to market.

In a blog post published Thursday, Smith stressed the need for accountability.

“This is about the fundamental need to ensure that machines remain under the effective supervision of people and that the people who design and operate the machines remain accountable to everyone else. In short, we must always make sure that AI remains under human control,” he wrote.

As part of a five-point plan for public governance of AI, Smith urged special attention to the power grid, water supply systems and other critical infrastructure. “New laws would require the operators of these systems to build safety brakes into the design of high-risk AI systems,” he wrote on the blog.

He urged a “know-your-customer” system for developers of powerful AI models to monitor how their technology is used and inform the public of the content the AI ​​creates so they can identify fake videos.

Last week, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, told a Senate committee in his first appearance before Congress that the use of artificial intelligence to interfere with the integrity of elections it is a “significant cause for concern,” adding that it needs to be regulated.

Altman, whose OpenAI is supported by Microsoft, also called for global cooperation on AI and incentives for security compliance.

Some of the proposals being considered on Capitol Hill would focus on AI that can endanger people’s lives or livelihoods, such as in medicine and finance. Others advocate for rules that ensure AI is not used to discriminate or violate civil rights.

This concern has led to a series of meetings, including a visit to the White House this month by the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft and Alphabet Inc GOOGL.O, who met with President Joe Biden.