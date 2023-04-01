In September 1985, Tennessee authorities discovered the body of Andrew Carter Thornton II, a former narcotics officer turned drug dealer who had died after falling from a plane. The bags full of cocaine he was transporting into the country took longer to recover.

When the illicit load was found in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest in Georgia, much of it had already been ingested by an unfortunate 150-pound black bear, found dead from a massive overdose. From this true story of greed, stupidity and the thoughtless abuse of nature by humanity, the question and the film ‘Vicious Bear’ arise: what would happen if the animal, instead of dying, had dedicated itself to killing moved by the hunger, not only for human flesh, but also for cocaine?

Related News



The film is an homage to the comic horror of the 80s. Directed by Elizabeth Banks, the film is also the last film work of Ray Liotta, who did massive amounts of coke in ‘Goodfellas’ and here plays a ruthless drug dealer . Banks directs this bold and daring horror-comedy that seems to have captivated audiences before it was released.

– What a title. Did it occur to you?

-When I read the script, I asked the head of Universal Studios not to change it. He said yes and gave me the confidence that they were going to keep the title, even though I found some limitations in it, but for me it’s really unique and I decided to incorporate comedy into a horror movie. These kinds of movies invite people to go to the movies. Horror and blood provoke excitement.

-Without a doubt, fatherhood is a central theme of the film.

That’s one of the things that attracted me to the story. I am a mother and I identify with the idea of ​​giving my best version to my children. Nature symbolizes motherhood; we humans, with our arrogance, mistakenly believe that we can control nature, and we cannot.

-She is not shy when it comes to showing violence and blood.

-I love gore, it seems to me a way of treating trauma with humor. The direct reality of a trauma does not interest me. I prefer excess to scandal because it’s more fun.

What made you decide to direct this film?

-When I read the script, the first thing I did was go online and read the real story. I found out that the bear took a huge amount of cocaine, overdosed and died. I was saddened that that bear became collateral damage in the war on drugs. It was one more injustice, but this time against nature. That is why I have dedicated this film to him, which is the story of the redemption of that bear. This bear is innocent. He just wants more cocaine.

Divorce and bereavement



-How do you choose a script with so many that are offered to you?

-First I am an actress. When I read scripts, I’m reading the characters and their conflicts. Jimmy Warden’s script was loaded with characters and conflicts (laughs). Each and every one of the characters had something interesting to tell. What she needed, as a filmmaker, was to connect these characters with her real life dramas. The mother who tries to understand her daughter after the divorce. A father grieving the loss of his wife. And then we find out that we also have a mother bear in the movie. That, to me, was a blow. The bear is the connection, the heart, of all the other stories.

-‘Vicious Bear’ is a tribute to the 80s. What is your favorite style from that time?

-One of the pearls that I left on the tape is that Dee Dee (a character played by Brooklyn Prince) has a poster of Madonna in her room. Obviously I’m fascinated by Madonna. I grew up with her. Madonna on the poster is wearing a white shirt and black jumpsuit. She’s got all her rubber bracelets, that whole mid-’80s look. And Dee Dee wears that outfit throughout the movie.

-This is the last feature film from Ray Liotta, who passed away last year with many film and television performances recorded. How did it feel to see it on screen?

It’s exciting to remember. It’s been great to see him appear on the scene. He had the opportunity to see those sequences, although he did not get to see the finished film.

Is the cocaine-addicted bear a metaphor?

-There is no greater metaphor for the chaos that surrounds us than a bear high on cocaine. This script was unique. It has offered me the opportunity to shoot in a genre that I had not considered before, but if there is something that characterizes my films, it is that I will always include humor in all of them.