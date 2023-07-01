Home page World

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Authorities are sounding the alarm: the deadly drug “Tranq” is becoming increasingly popular in the USA. It causes wounds and rots body parts.

Washington DC – In the USA Authorities warn of a new, deadliest drug threat yet from the dangerous drug “Tranq”. The veterinary tranquilizer with the official name Xylazine is currently flooding numerous US states – especially Philadelphia – and literally eats holes in the bodies of consumers. It is therefore also known as the “zombie drug”.

New drug floods USA: Why xylazine is also called the “zombie drug”.

Xylazine is becoming increasingly popular in the US drug business because it is primarily mixed with the drug fentanyl, thereby enhancing its effect. The combination of the two tranquilizers has devastating consequences: “Xylazine makes the deadliest drug threat our country has ever faced, fentanyl, even deadlier,” according to an official statement from the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The agency seized mixtures of xylazine and fentanyl in 48 of 50 US states in 2022. The drug is sold in powder or pill form.

Fentanyl is a powerful sedative used in medicine to treat severe pain. The synthetic opioid is about 50 times more potent than heroin, but only for a relatively short time. According to the expert Courtney McKnight from the School of Global Public Health at New York University, addicts therefore have to use the drug very often. This is where xylazine comes into play: The veterinary drug is apparently added “because it can prolong the effectiveness of fentanyl,” McKnight continues. However, the side effects are “quite strong”.

New “zombie drug” Xylazine gaining popularity in the US – “Eats your flesh like a crocodile”

The mix with “Tranq” creates several dangers for consumers. First, there is a higher risk of fatal drug poisoning. Because xylazine, unlike fentanyl, is not an opioid, there is no approved antidote. Xylazine is also known as a “zombie drug”. It is said to cause severe wounds, including necrosis – the putrefaction of human tissue. If not treated in time, amputation may be necessary.

“It eats your flesh like a crocodile,” a longtime New York drug addict told the news agency AFP. He himself wants to avoid drugs. However, wounds on his arms and legs indicate that he has unintentionally consumed xylazine several times. “It tears holes in your body, in your skin,” said the 45-year-old.

In the US, the new “zombie drug” called “Tranq” has become a major problem. © Bastiaan Slabbers/Imago

USA fights with “zombie drug” xylazine: What is the situation in Europe?

In April, the White House labeled the drug, whose street name derives from the English word “tranquilizer,” as an “emerging threat.” Deaths from drug overdoses involving “Tranq” rose from 260 in 2018 to 3,480 in 2021, according to the CDC. The number of fentanyl deaths reached a high of almost last year 110,000 cases.

What about Tranq in Europe? The European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction reports in a June 2023 reportthat Xylazi was found in recent drug seizures, but the number is limited. “Although problems in this area are currently relatively limited, this group of substances poses a threat that could have a greater impact on health and safety in Europe in the future,” it continues. (nz/AFP)