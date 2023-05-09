Madrid. Humans inherited genetic material from Neanderthals that affects the shape of our noses, finds a new study led by researchers at University College London (CUL).

One particular gene, which leads to a taller nose (from top to bottom), may have been a product of natural selection when ancient humans adapted to colder climates after leaving Africa, according to the research, published in Communications Biology. .

Kaustubh Adhikari, from Genetics, Evolution and Environment and the Open University, University College London and co-corresponding author of the study, said: “In the past 15 years, since the Neanderthal genome was sequenced, we have been able to learn that our own ancestors apparently they came across that kind of Homo, leaving us with bits of their DNA.

“Here, we found that some of the DNA inherited from Neanderthals influences the shape of our faces. This could have been useful to our ancestors as it has been passed down for thousands of generations.”

The study used data from more than 6,000 volunteers from Latin America, of mixed European, Native American and African descent, who are part of the CUL-led Candela study, which recruited people from Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Mexico and Peru. The researchers compared the participants’ genetic information with photographs of their faces, specifically looking at the distances between points on the faces, such as the tip of the nose or the edge of the lips, to see how different facial features were associated with the presence of different genetic markers.

The specialists recently identified 33 genome regions associated with face shape, 26 of which they were able to reproduce in comparisons with data from other ethnicities, using participants in East Asia, Europe or Africa.

In one region of the genome in particular, called ATF3, the researchers found that many people in their study of Native American ancestry (as well as others of East Asian ancestry from another cohort) had material in the gene that was inherited from Neanderthals, contributing to increase in nasal height. They also found that this region of the gene has signs of natural selection, suggesting that it gives those who carry the bits of DNA an advantage.

Qing Li, from Fudan University in Shanghai, and lead author of the study, said: “It has long been speculated that the shape of our nose is determined by natural selection; since it can help us regulate the temperature and humidity of the air we breathe.

“The shaped nose may be better suited to the different climates our ancestors lived in. The gene we have identified here may have been inherited from Neanderthals to help humans adapt to colder climates when our ancestors moved out of Africa.”

Andrés Ruiz-Linares, from Fudan University, CUL Genetics, Evolution and Environment, as well as Aix-Marseille University, and corresponding co-author of the paper, added: “Most genetic studies of human diversity have investigated the genes of Europeans; The diverse sample of Latin American participants in our work broadens the scope of the findings of genetic analysis, helping us better understand that area of ​​all humans.”

It is the second discovery of DNA from archaic humans, other than the Homo sapiens, It affects the shape of our face. The same team found in 2021 that a gene that influences the lips was inherited from ancient Denisovans.