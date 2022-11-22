Since man stepped on the moon in 1969, the big question in space has become whether man could live outside Earth. Now, just over 50 years later, that could become a reality. In an interview with BBCHoward Hu, senior NASA official and leader of the Orion aerospace program, said that the Artemis Mission foresees that astronauts will live for extended periods on the Moon starting in the next few years.

According to Hu, the launch of the Artemis I rocket, last Wednesday, the 16th, was a “historic day for human spaceflight” because it represented an advance in relation to the creation of lunar habitats – which, in principle, will serve as a support base for scientific missions.

The rocket carried the Orion spacecraft, which is currently about 134,000 kilometers from the Moon, along with a “dummy” capable of recording the impacts of the trip on the human body. If the flight is successful and records show that the trip is safe for humans, the plan is to have humans living on the Moon “in this decade”.

Last week, the Estadão interviewed a Brazilian scientist involved in the project. “When you have humans on board it’s very dangerous to be in space for a long time, so a powerful rocket (like Artemis I) can reduce the time needed to get to, say, Mars or anywhere else. I am waiting, now, mainly, for Artemis III, which will take humans back to the Moon”, said Rosaly Lopes.

The goal is for the astronauts to land on the Moon in the third Artemis Mission rocket – something that hasn’t happened since Apollo 17, in December 1972. BBCHu said that this “is the first step we are taking towards long-term deep space exploration, not just for the United States, but for the world.”

Artemis Mission

The Artemis I rocket, 100 meters high, took off from the Kennedy Space Center, at Cape Canaveral on Merritt Island, in the United States. It was the third launch attempt and the first to be successful – NASA tried to take off in August and September, but had to abort the mission still in the countdown due to technical problems.

According to Hu, the current mission is going well, with all systems working. Therefore, this Monday, the 21st, the team must fire a second shot of the Orion engines, known as burning.

One of the objectives of this man’s return to the Moon is to find out if there is water at the south pole of the satellite. If so, it will be possible to produce fuel for ships that will go deeper into space, like those going to Mars.

“We are going to send people to the surface (of the Moon) and they are going to live on that surface and do science. The Artemis missions allow us to have a sustainable platform and transport system that allows us to learn how to operate in this deep space environment,” Hu told the BBC. “It will be really important for us to learn a little bit beyond our Earth’s orbit and then take a big step forward when we go to Mars.”

challenge on return

One of the biggest challenges of the Artemis I mission and a cause for concern for scientists is the return of the Orion capsule to Earth, which should happen on December 11th. The spacecraft will re-enter the planet’s atmosphere at 38,000 km/h – which is equivalent to 32 times the speed of sound. In addition, the shield in its lower part will be subjected to temperatures close to 3,000°C, which could pose a risk to the safety of space equipment.