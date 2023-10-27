The international expert in the field of architectural design inspired by nature, engineer Michael Paulin, confirmed that modern technology alone is no longer able to save humanity from the dangers of its race towards extinction as a result of the effects of climate change, pointing out that calling for reducing energy consumption and reducing waste and residues will not provide humanity with anything You need it, but the solution lies in “the integrative stage, which is the stage that looks back at all previous stages and derives the best from them.”

In a lecture entitled “Nature-Inspired Solutions for a Sustainable Future,” Paulin gave the call the day before yesterday, in the Council of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination. Humanity calls for the need to return to some of the ideas and innovations of ancient times, which were mainly derived from the surrounding nature, and to repair the damage that humans caused to this nature, which led to the extinction of two-thirds of the wild animal biological mass within 60 years, during which humans have come two-thirds of the way to becoming a sterile type of animal. organisms, racing toward extinction.

He addressed the need to strive towards a new level in the field of sustainability, and to formulate a truly positive future through inspiration from nature, and issued an inspiring call to work collectively to make a tangible positive impact in the field of sustainability for the sake of humanity, nations and planet Earth.

The lecture talked about the concept of “biomimicry,” which is a contemporary architectural philosophy that searches for solutions to sustainability in nature, not by repeating natural forms, but by understanding the rules that govern those forms. The lecturer explained that sustainability in its traditional sense cannot save humanity from The environmental risks caused by climate change, and therefore it is necessary to move towards what is called the “second level of sustainability.”

Paulin said, during the lecture, which was moderated by the Head of Diplomatic Partnerships in the Office of the Special Envoy for Climate Change for the UAE, Saud Al-Nouri: “The transition to this level of sustainability means that modern technology alone is no longer able to save humanity, and that the solution is in natural sustainability, which does not depend on Not only does it require reducing the human use of energy and reducing the production of waste and waste, but it also obliges humanity to rethink nature and not treat economies with nature as a separate element. Most importantly, it is to strive tirelessly to repair the damage that humans have caused to this nature, which has led to the extinction of two-thirds of the wild animal biological mass during 60 years, and we are two-thirds of the way to becoming a sterile species, and from this perspective, it would be easy to conclude that humans are racing towards extinction.”

He added: “I do not believe that the extinction of humanity has become inevitable, but if we continue to move in the direction we are heading, we are heading towards a major impasse, and some people may try to convince you that technology has all the solutions, but in reality I do not think that is the case.” Technology may have many answers, but it alone will not save us, and therefore I believe that we actually need to move to the next level of our human development, a level in which we depend on starting to build buildings that are net carbon positive, meaning that they can withdraw from the atmosphere an amount More carbon than it emits, generating more clean energy than it uses, purifying the air, collecting water, and creating habitats for wildlife. This is what it means to move beyond trying to reduce our harm, and move to a world characterized by a net positive impact,” he said, calling on humanity to return to some of the ideas and innovations of the ages. ancient, which was derived mainly from the surrounding nature.

• Michael Paulin called on humanity to return to the natural creations of ancient times.