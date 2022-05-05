We need to move moreWe need to move more. How do you find the sport that suits you best? Health journalist Tijn Elferink and behavioral scientist Johnny Buivenga are looking for the pros and cons of different sports. In part 15: why walking together in nature not only works against stress, but can also strengthen friendships.

Hiking is hot. The Lonely planet combines the most beautiful walking routes in the world. In on foot Irish neuroscientist Shane O’Mara pays tribute to walking. Tim Voors left his family for six months to walk alone (and wrote a book about 4286 kilometers) across America. Of course we have national pedometer Erik Scherder and his books.

The best conversations

Enough hiking books, you might say. But Hilde Backus thinks otherwise. The registry psychologist wrote the book Hiking coaching with stress and uncertainty; 7-Step plan for coaches who want to get out into nature. ,,Walking side by side, with the fresh wind on your cheeks, the space and silence around you, you achieve faster and better results as a coach. The best conversations often arise during a walk in nature.”

A double bonus, says sports coach and behavioral psychologist Johnny Buivenga. “Walking is good and being in nature is too.” In fact, it is even a triple bonus: because making the same movement together is good for the mutual connection. ,,That will be Synchronized movement called,” explains Buivenga. “It activates the reward areas in the brain, so you experience a nice positive feeling and that person also likes that person more.” See also Trump promises to pardon those accused of storming the Capitol if he returns to the presidency in 2024

Millions of Dutch people with stress complaints

It is not for nothing that according to Backus, walking has a stress-reducing and mood-enhancing effect. According to the walking coach, the figures about long-term stress do not lie. According to Statistics Netherlands, one in seven employees suffers from burnout complaints. “That’s one million Dutch people.” The group that does not drop out and does experience stress is even larger. “Then it concerns 2 to 3 million Dutch people.”



Quote

Walking is not a concept; humans are made for walking Johnny Buivenga

,,Why wasn’t this thought up earlier?”, says Agnes van den Berg about hiking coaching. According to the professor of environmental psychology and nature experience, nature therapy already exists. “But it is sometimes experienced as a bit vague.” Van den Berg conducted research at the University of Groningen and showed that walking coaching reduces work stress and burnout complaints, and increases job satisfaction, enthusiasm and self-confidence.

Walking is not a concept

“Let’s not pretend that walking in nature is the egg of Columbus,” Buivenga nuances. “Walking is not a concept; man is made to walk. Fifteen minutes in nature already reduces the stress hormone cortisol. It is absurd if we are going to prove that walking is healthy. It’s just really weird sitting inside on a chair all day.”



Quote

Taking a walk together after dinner can even be good for your relationship Johnny Buivenga

By presenting walking as the new meditation, according to behavioral scientist Buivenga, people will also give up. “Making it too special or too hip as ‘the new thing to do’ can actually go down the wrong way with other people. Let’s just be normal and down to earth love, exactly what walking is at its core.”

Talk more with friends

And instead of going to a coach, according to the Belgian psychiatrist and professor Dirk de Wachter, we should talk to each other more. If friends and family shared more with each other, talking to a professional might not even be necessary, according to the scientist. Talking about vulnerabilities and difficulties also strengthens the bond of friendship.

Although it is easier to come up with new and surprising solutions with a coach, emphasizes Backus. That does not alter the fact that walking is also good for friendships. “Taking a walk together after dinner can even be good for your relationship,” says Buivenga. Pick a fixed time, he advises. ,,And take small steps: rather start with once a week than five times straight away. And if you like it, you can go for a walk more often.”





