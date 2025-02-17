The rivalry between Apple and Meta is about to extend to a new territory. Mark Gurman, columnist of Bloomberginformed that both companies develop specialized divisions in humanoid robots. Are Big Tech They plan to venture into a multi -million dollar market with different business approaches.

Gurman says that the firm led by Tim Cook has “advanced research teams within her largest automatic learning group, focused on the development of robotic technologies.” This unit has generated various designs that, according to the journalist, seek to create a robotic product capable of managing solutions hardware and software through attendees based on artificial intelligence (AI).

A trip to the interior of the company that seeks to revolutionize robotics with AI Physical Intelligence gathered a team of AI stars and has raised 400 million dollars with the promise of an amazing advance in the learning of robots.

The analyst advanced in April of last year that Apple explored the development of prototypes of home robotic devices. These artifacts would use the Safetyos operating system, originally designed for the company’s electric vehicle, whose production was recently canceled. The work is led by John Giannandrea, vice president senior Automatic learning and company’s strategy. Earlier this month, Apple presented Electnt, a lamp -shaped smart robot prototype that, in addition to illuminating, interacts with users through expressive movements, responds to simple consultations and reproduces multimedia content.

The idea of ​​a domestic robot in Apple emerged more than six years ago as part of Project Titan, then directed by Doug Field, former vice president of special projects in the organization. The engineer formed an alternative team focused on robotic home solutions. Since 2021, the device equipment Smart Home, Apple has given continuity to the proposal after Field’s departure.

Apple Robotics projects are at a very early stage of development. They have found various technical difficulties and the company has doubts about the acceptance of these products in the market. The high costs with which they would be launched is one of the great challenges.

Meta plans in the field of robotics

The columnist of Bloomberg He maintains that the intentions of goal in this area are different. According to its informants, the corporation directed by Mark Zuckerberg has reorganized the division of hardware of reality labs to develop assistance robots with human appearance.

The project would be in charge of Marc Whitten, former executive director of General Motors, and is based on the knowledge, sensors and programs that Meta uses in its extended reality viewers and glasses of augmented reality. The objective is to design human aspects and behavior capable of helping users in physical tasks.

The report suggests that Meta has started conversations with robotics unitree robotics and figure AI to materialize their proposal. Andrew Bosworth, director of Meta technology, has indicated in an internal memo that “the central technologies in which we have already invested and developed in reality labs and AI They are complementary to the development of the necessary advances for robotics. Expanding our portfolio to invest in this field will only contribute value to goal AI and our augmented and mixed reality programs. ”

Goal and Apple would be intensifying their efforts to enter a market with great growth expectations. Data Bridge Market Research data indicate that the Android sector reached a value of $ 2,210 million in 2023. The consultant projects that this figure will increase to 55.8 billion dollars by 2031. Companies such as Boston Dynamics, Figure and Tesla have become in referents of the sector.

Tesla, Elon Musk’s company, presented last October the last generation of his Humanoid Optimus robot. The South African businessman has described his robotic proposal as the next great advance in the autonomous devices market. However, the autonomy of the robot has been questioned on several occasions.

In spite , it will be wonderful. ” The launch date of this product is still unknown, but Musk has promised that “you can buy a robot for 20,000 or $ 30,000 in the long term.”