THE humanoid robots are of the robots designed to look and act like humans. Their body, therefore, is characterized by a head, a torso, limbs and hands that recall human anatomy. They can walk and move on two legs, they have artificial hands that allow them to grasp, move and manipulate objects. Furthermore, humanoid robots are integrated with artificial intelligence systems, capable of learning, reasoning, making decisions and interacting with the external environment in total autonomy. They are also equipped with different types of sensors, such as microphones, cameras or proximity sensors, in order to perceive the world around them and collect the necessary information.

Humanoid robots at work on assembly lines in car factories

The end The last step in integrating these humanoid robots into factory premises is to make them carry out risky and at the same time repetitive tasks for the human being on the assembly lines. There are many car manufacturers that are experimenting the use of these humanoid robots in manufacturing. In the United States alone, there are approximately 10 million hazardous or dangerous jobs where humanoid robots may be employed.

Figure 01 is the humanoid robot at work in the BMW factory

Why Use Humanoid Robots Instead of Human Personnel

The humanoid robot represents an important advance in industrial automation. One of its main features is versatility. In fact, it is characterized by flexible hands and fingers, he is able Of perform various actionssuch as moving units, assembling components, and using tools. Its artificial intelligence allows it to adapt to new situations and tasks, learn from past experiences, and receive teachings.

It is also able to work in complete safety and collaborate with humans. The humanoid robot works with maximum precision and gets things done quickly and accurately. It can work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year non-stop. Helps to optimize all processes in order to increase efficiency and productivity. The sensors integrated into the robot allow it to see the surrounding environment and avoid obstacles and accidents. Its design also allows it to perceive the presence of people and interact with them.

Humanoid robot at work on a construction site

The use of these robots is expected to increase in the coming years to improve efficiency, productivity and process safety. Furthermore, Figure 01 points the way to a future where humans and robots will collaborate to create new high-quality products.

Figure 01, a humanoid robot working in a factory

Figure 01 It is a robot that can interact in real time by virtue of the artificial intelligence incorporated into it. This humanoid robotdeveloped by a Californian company, has demonstrated its capacity on assembly lines. It is 100% autonomous and all its movements are guided by several neural networks that basically interpret the pixels of the images into real movements. As you can see from the video below.

The robots of Figure can perform a wide range of manufacturing tasks, from sheet metal handling to warehouse management. This robot has five hours of battery life on a single charge, is 1.6 meters tall and weighs 60 kg.

Apprenticeship for a period between 12 and 24 months

The humanoid robot, however, must be trained for a period of between 12 and 24 months. After this apprenticeship period, the robots in question will be placed in factories with skills appropriate for each task. Regardless of the speed at which the system works (a little slow indeed), these cutting-edge robots work with maximum precision; in fact, the neural network guides all manipulations by mapping the moving pixels.

Figure 01 – Figure’s humanoid robot – photo by Figure

In simpler words, Neural networks transform camera pixels into robot movementswhich then make it capable of manipulating objects. The humanoid robot’s abilities are made possible thanks to the language vision model developed by OpenAI, which receives data from the robot’s own cameras.

BMW uses humanoid robots in factory

From January 2024 BMW has signed a contract with Figure for the supply of a humanoid robot at the Spartanburg, South Carolina factory.

Apollo, the humanoid robot that works in Mercedes factories

Mercedes is using the humanoid robot Apollo in its factory in Hungary. It is 1.73 m tall, weighs 73 kg and is equipped with replaceable batteries that allow for an autonomy of approximately 4 hours. Apollo It is capable of lifting loads up to a weight of 25 kg.

The humanoid robot that works in the Mercedes factory in Hungary.

The arrival of another robot in the BMW factory shows a concrete example of how humanoid robots are revolutionizing the manufacturing sector and in particular in the automotive sector where companies like BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Mercedes and Tesla They have been using these robots for a few years now.

Tesla’s humanoid robot folding a t-shirt

ASIMO, Honda’s humanoid robot

Is called Honda AsimoHonda’s humanoid robot that has many intellectual and movement capabilities. It can recognize faces and voices of several people speaking at the same time, and is able to stop and change one’s behavior based on the intentions of others, is able to runcan walk backwards, can hop repeatedly on one leg. Asimo has fully functional hands with five fingers And use sign language (Japanese and American). Some key data of the latest updated version of the humanoid robot ASIMO: it is 1.30 meters tall, weighs 50 kg and has 57 degrees of freedom. It can run at a maximum speed of 9 km/h.

The Honda Asimo humanoid robot

