AtlasBoston Dynamics’ humanoid robot, is fully electric and autonomous, and is designed to perform everyday tasks more efficiently, according to the company. Atlas has shown that it is able to do push-upssince it has a wider range of movement, compared to other generations and, thanks to the fact that it incorporates the software Orbit, has tools artificial intelligence and machine learning.

Recently, it has been shown to be capable of moving parts without the help of a human and now he has once again demonstrated his ability by giving a somersault.

The humanoid robot Atlas celebrates Christmas by doing somersaults

A couple of months ago, Boston Dynamics surprised the world with a video in which its Atlas robot demonstrated its abilities in a work environment. He could be seen performing various tasks using the advanced capabilities provided by new AI tools and machine learning, such as reinforcement learning and computer vision, which are designed so that the robot can adapt more efficiently to real-world situations.

According to reports from digitaltrendsthis was an important step in Boston Dynamics’ plans to market Atlas in a similar way to spot, his dog shaped robot which is already used in various industries. It was even revealed that Atlas will collaborate on specific tasks in dealerships toyotathanks to an agreement with the research area of ​​the Japanese firm.





Now, the company has launched a Christmas message accompanied by a video where Atlas, dressed as Santa Claus, performs an impressive backflip. Of course, it is not the first time that it has demonstrated this ability, since since 2017, the robot has been able to execute backward somersaults, but that does not mean that it is not enough to see the clear evolution of this humanoid robot.

