Amplitude takes its successful 4X strategy game into a crossover with the popular Endless series.

Humankind arrived this past August on PC with a solid proposal based on the well-known 4X strategy so characteristic of the Civilization saga. The creators of Endless Space contributed fresh ideas to the formula, without altering the essence of the genre, positioning itself as a worthy competitor to the Sid Meier franchise.

On this occasion, Amplitude has wanted to add interesting content based on its iconic franchise, with a collaboration between Humankind and the Endless series. They’ve made it through an official and free mod It brings a new vision to the game. The mod is accompanied by a new map set in Endless created by the game team together with Piotrek “PangolinAdvisor” Figarski, and based on the world of Charioteer.

Download the official Auriga map for free

Download the official Endless mod for free

If we finish the game with the mod activated we can unlock Horatio’s avatar for humanity. This is the content that we will find in the Endless mod:

32 narrative events set in the Endless universe

30 new illustrations

2 civic

2 technologies

4 infrastructures

1 curiosity

1 district

2 national projects

1 artificial wonder

“In the Endless universe, Auriga is doomed to a cold death, with different factions fighting for survival and dominance on its surface. But and if humanity had developed in Auriga? How would the story unfold in your geography, in a less fantastical version?

