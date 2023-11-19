Term gained strength due to the increase in cesarean sections and cases of obstetric violence

Public relations Natália Huvos, 36, didn’t know very well What did the term mean? “humanized birth” when she became pregnant for the first time, in 2020. Publicist Manuela Pontual, 34 years old, always knew that she would do everything to have a humanized birth and, throughout her pregnancy, she chose to study this universe.

Despite having different expectations for their pregnancies, the two had something in common: they wanted, from the beginning, to be respected and listened to during pregnancylabor and postpartum. And that is, according to obstetrician Rômulo Negrini, the main premise of humanized birth.

“A humanized birth is one that is carried out with respect, in which the family is the center of attention, and which does not involve unnecessary interventions. This is what should happen in every birth, actually.”explains Negrini, who is a professor at the Faculty of Medical Sciences of Santa Casa de São Paulo and medical coordinator of obstetrics at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

The expression “humanized birth” became popular in Brazil from the end of the 2000s, in a scenario of increasing percentage of cesarean sections and reports of obstetric violence. “It’s a term that defines what theoretically every birth should have. It is based on two things: respect and being based on scientific evidence.”explains midwife Paloma Ortolani, who has a bachelor’s degree in Obstetrics from the School of Arts, Sciences and Humanities at USP (University of São Paulo). Although not necessarily known by all pregnant womenhumanized birth describes a condition that most Brazilian women already seek care for.

For obstetrician Negrini, humanized birth is already “pierced the bubble” to which it was restricted before and has become popular in recent years. An example of this, according to him, is the offering of therapies such as aromatherapy and music therapy during childbirth in SUS (Unified Health System) hospitals.

“It’s a trend that’s here to stay, and I think it has to be that way, because it’s a different time for each family. We have to accommodate these particularities, whether in the SUS, with aromatherapy and music therapy, or in a private maternity hospital. Anyone who doesn’t join this trend won’t have space in the future”evaluates Negrini.

Midwife Ortolani believes that there is still a certain lack of knowledge about the world of humanized birth among the families that seek her out. “Most women come by recommendation, but in general they don’t understand very well what it is [o parto humanizado]. In the first consultation I explain to them what it involves and what the role of each professional on the team is.”it says.

Evolution of the term

Currently, the most comprehensive meaning of humanized birth is almost a consensus in scientific circles. Although there are several definitions, they all agree that the procedure should focus on the mother and avoid invasive and unnecessary medical interventions.

However, this was not always the case: at the beginning of the 20th century, “Humanization” of childbirth was used to justify the use of forceps and general anesthesia, both of which are poorly aligned with what is understood by humanized birth today, as he explains in his scientific research Professor Carmen Simone Grilo Diniz, from the Department of Health, Life Cycles and Society at the Faculty of Public Health at USP.

One of the main catalysts for this change of perspective was the creation of the PNH (National Humanization Policy) for care and management in the SUS, in 2003. Although not exclusively dedicated to childbirth and the postpartum period, this public policy was responsible for promoting higher values welcoming in the health system and greater patient participation in decision-making.

A chance to participate in and understand medical decisions is what moves many women to seek out specific professionals and maternity hospitals in search of what they consider to be more respectful care.

“The first question I heard from my obstetrician was how I would like my birth to be, whether natural or cesarean. When I responded that I wanted a natural birth, he said he would do everything he could to make it happen that way – and that’s how it happened. For me, it was important to be able to question some things, to be informed of what was happening”recalls public relations officer Natália Huvos.

Proper birth

Although normal birth is recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization) for the majority of pregnancies, cesarean section can also, and should, have humanized care, according to Linus Pauling Fascina, manager of the Maternal and Child Department at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

“Both vaginal birth and cesarean section must be humanized. A new term was recently created, called ‘proper birth’, which also covers cesarean section. It is that birth in which you are offering the best of science, which is almost always vaginal birth, trying to reach the WHO rate, which is 90 to 95% of normal birth, and with this reducing maternal and newborn mortality. -born”he states.

“But, within a proper birth, we also have to respect the woman’s choice. A pregnant woman, even with medical guidance on scientific evidence in favor of natural birth, can still opt for a cesarean section, as long as she is informed of the risks of this procedure.”said Fascina.

The pediatrician also explains that the direction to be followed always has to be the pregnant woman safety and the fetus. “Therefore, the best way to make this choice must be a shared decision between the pregnant woman and the doctor who accompanies her”complete.

So what, after all, does humanized birth look like nowadays? In addition to greater family participation and less possibility of medical interventions, another characteristic of humanizing childbirth is more welcoming environments. They may include more spacious rooms, with natural light, a bathtub or prepared for women to choose different positions for natural birth.

Furthermore, humanized birth also presupposes that the woman can choose between different non-pharmacological methods of pain relief, such as massage, use of warm water and even analgesia, and that she is consulted before receiving any intervention.

The presence of a companion during birth, especially in cases of low complexity, is also an important aspect of humanized birth. This companion may be the partner of the pregnant woman’s choice, as provided for in federal law. In addition to the presence of a companion, the pregnant woman may have other professionals on the team, such as doulas and/or midwives.

Multidisciplinary teams

Doulas, obstetric nurses, obstetricians, doctors or obstetricians: different professionals have different roles in the different phases of pregnancy and humanized birth. In the case of the publicist, the presence of her husband, doula and midwife was essential to make her feel calmer during the most tense moments of labor.

Midwife Paloma Ortolani explains that monitoring this type of professional involves creating a birth plan with the pregnant woman that takes into account her intentions and desires.

“Throughout the pregnancy, we create the ideal birth for this woman because we understand that humanized birth is not necessarily the same every time. Each pregnant woman has a different plan”says Ortolani, who monitored the publicist’s labor from the first contractions, at home, and accompanied her at the hospital.

The doula is responsible for providing psychological support and helping the pregnant woman in the search for information and professionals. Unlike the midwife, the doula does not have a technical role, that is, she is not responsible for performing touch exams, checking the baby’s heartbeat or cervical dilation.

In the case of the publicist, the doula sent a list of questions about the family’s preferences that led the couple to do extensive research on humanized birth.

“The doula gave us a long list of questions about preferences right at our first meeting, and as they were very specific things, we spent the third month studying humanized birth to define everything”explains Manuela Pontual.

Another role of the doula is to act as a representative of the woman during labor, especially when it becomes more intense. In this way, the doula works together with the obstetrician to guide the pregnant woman in making decisions. The obstetrician is the one who has medical responsibility. He is the one who decides the need for urgent interventions and takes care of any complications, but always with an attentive ear to the woman’s demands and desires.

Not every humanized birth needs to have the presence of a doula and obstetrician, as explained by the obstetricians consulted: the humanization of care presupposes that the doctor must respect the mother’s wishes even if she does not have this support. But, in some cases, the work of these professionals can help the pregnant woman feel more comfortable.

Public relations person Natália Huvos, who did not have a doula or midwife during the birth of her two children, in 2020 and 2022, believes that she would have benefited from this support.

“It would have been nice to have someone who could answer some things for me because there came a point during the birth of my first child when I was already in so much pain from the contractions that I didn’t even know what I was answering.”remember.