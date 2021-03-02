The Humanized Delivery Bonus is distributed between pregnant women since last March 1. An economic aid that is part of the social policy of President Nicolás Maduro to fight the economic crisis that has caused the coronavirus. The subsidy was previously distributed in Venezuela, exactly it began in 2017.

The plan aims help both the mother and her children because it is a social benefit aimed at pregnant women and women who are breastfeeding. In addition, the bond is part of the great mission of the homeland to protect low-income Venezuelan families.

Requirements

The Humanized Childbirth Voucher is given only to pregnant women and is even given to underage pregnant women. But You need the Carnet de la Patria and be registered in the Plataforma Patria in order to receive said financial aid. There are no more requirements because you want to speed up the payment of new bonuses.

The Amount amounts to 1,200,000 bolivars and is distributed during the first 15 days of each month. There is no interruption every month, but some month it may fail and that is due to an error from the Plataforma de Patria.