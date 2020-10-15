Eight countries signed an agreement on the exploration of the moon under the Artemis program, reports NASA.

Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Great Britain and the United States of America signed an international agreement on the development of the Earth’s satellite and the extraction of minerals from it.

Artemis will be the broadest and most diverse international human space exploration program in history … With today’s signing, we are joining forces with our partners to explore the Moon and establishing vital principles that will create a secure, peaceful and prosperous future in space for all of humanity. “, – said in a message from NASA.

It is also noted that international cooperation on “Artemis” is directed not only to promote space exploration, but also to strengthen peaceful relations between countries.

The “Artemis Agreement” enshrines the provisions on the Moon, signed back in 1967 between the United States, Britain and the USSR. But NASA believes that the wording in the agreement is not specific enough, which may lead to difficulties in the future.

In addition, it will be possible to create on the surface of the satellite special bases for the extraction of minerals and “zones” of security, which will be neutral and prevent conflicts between countries.

NASA expressed the hope that Russia will join the agreement in the future, or at least follow the principles that it sets out.

