The “Disease X” pandemic will be one of the topics at the economic forum in Davos

The world is bracing for a new “Disease X” pandemic, which the World Health Organization (WHO) predicts could cause 20 times more deaths than COVID-19. About it it says on the website of the World Economic Forum (WEF, World Economic Forum).

Discussion of a new mysterious disease is included in the agenda of the forum in Davos, which will be held in the Swiss city from January 15 to 19, 2024. The meeting will examine the efforts needed to prepare health care for the many challenges ahead.

It is also noted that the WEF Center for Health and Medicine strives to improve health outcomes around the world, including by reducing the gender gap in this area.

Earlier, World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Richard Peabody warned the world about the risk of a bird flu pandemic due to the virus acquiring the ability to spread between people.