The universe of puzzle games it is a genre that is part of the history of the sector, which has been thriving since the 70s. the developers know well how the market is in many cases saturated with this type of product and, for this reason, the goal is often to include in the play your own personal touch, to create intriguing and satisfying challenges. The first work created in collaboration between Enhance Games And THA Limitedthat is to say humanitytries to follow this path, inserting as “protagonist” a luminous dog who acts as a guide to an infinite line of humans.

A continuous journey

The player impersonates one soul who, for an unknown reason, finds himself in the luminous body of a dog, within an apparently empty and lifeless environment. Here you meet a mysterious God who asks for the protagonist’s help, to bring humans towards the light. Practically forced to accept, he embarks on a journey in hopes of discovering the truth behind these strange happenings.

The synopsis mentioned suggests that the plot of Humanity is a pretext to put the controller in the player’s hand. The plot and the dialogues with the higher entities that will meet, however, manage to offer a certain degree of curiosity to get to the end credits. This also helps the tone above the lines, in a continuous “tease” towards the player, but also and above all internal. In this context, the non-use of dubbing is also appreciated, offering that “divine” feeling that is sought from the first minute. However, we confirm that the subtitles and menus are available in several languages, including the Italian.

Toward the light

The gameplay devised by the Japanese team comes across as a sort of platformer/puzzle game, in which the player commands his character to issue orders to an endless crowd of humans. These walk without any kind of control, and the purpose is to create a path capable of reaching the light. The only way to do this is to insert commands inside the path which, the faithful friends of the dog, use blindly without blinking an eye (a somewhat ‘a la Lemmings, as also happens in the very recent Tin Hearts). An idea that is certainly simple and not exactly brand new, but which is here amplified by the absurdity of the situation and by thegreat level design of each internship.

Within these, gods are present limits , who will challenge the user from time to time. For example, sometimes you can only direct interested parties, others you will see the use of secondary commands such as jumping, or other limited-use options implemented. In other internships they are even present important variables which modify the entire playful approach, such as the presence of enemies, or having to issue commands before the advance of humans. In short, each time Humanity tries to vary the experience to prevent any feeling of repetitiveness.

Interesting how from the beginning the game does not allow you to use all its features, but these must be unlocked by collecting Goldy. The latter are golden men who are found within the levels and, if obtained in a certain number, can unlock skills such as speeding up the execution of actions or starting over with all commands kept. This automatically puts the player with the goal of obtaining all the collectibles, also covering the secondary stages and increasing the already good longevity.

Ever growing

The developers have preferred to focus with the gameplay in creating adefinite experience, without ever trying to vary too much from the formula. There are three modes: the story, the creation of scenes and the collection of scenes. The latter offer a high degree of replayability, with the possibility of creating and sharing puzzles of all kinds online, created with the tools offered by the developers. Currently however they are still in the process of betaso it’s easy to expect some improvements or additions with the next updates.

A unique style

However, the strength of Humanity is in its artistic sidesimple and bare, but at the same time charming and unique. This simplicity in the constructions and models certainly makes the indie nature of the project, but everything is used to its advantage, making it fascinating.

A pity that the soundtrack isn’t the best, so much so that it quickly becomes redundant or annoying right from the first few minutes. The PS4 version we tested also features gods visible delays in the most tense situations. However, we report the presence of a large day one patch to file some of these problems.