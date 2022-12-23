humanity has been postponed to the 2023. Not that the news surprises that much, given that in recent years he had completely disappeared from the radar and had not been promoted in any way. Hardly anyone thought that he would come out as a surprise from here at the end of 2022, but now we have official confirmation that he will return to talk about it next year, finally hoping to have a release date.

In reality, very little is known about Humanity. This is the new game by Tezuya Mizuguchi, developed by Enhance Games. It was presented during a 2019 State of Play and since then nothing has been heard of it, so much so that what we wrote at the time is still valid:

It is not clear what kind of game it is: there are multitudes of people and a physical system to manage them, sections that look like puzzles and others that bring to mind shooters and tower defense.

Considering the involvement of Mizuguchi, father of Rez, it will undoubtedly be a very original project.

At this point we hope to learn more over the next year. We imagine that, given the timing, it will no longer be a PS4 exclusive as assumed in 2019, but at least a PS5. We will be able to tell you in due course.