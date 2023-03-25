The head of the training and development department in the Fujairah Government’s Human Resources Department, Noura Al-Hendasi, revealed that the Human Resources Department launched the “Wajah” initiative, in cooperation with the Fujairah Hotels Corporation and the University of Science and Technology in Fujairah, to qualify national cadres to fill 50 jobs in the hospitality and hotel sector in 33 hotels in the Emirate of Fujairah.

And she stated that “Wajha” is to organize a package of workshops and training courses, as well as practical and field qualification programs, so that job seekers are trained for a month and a half, and through which they are enrolled in studying what hotels and hospitality are through training and theoretical hours at the University of Science and Technology in Fujairah, and after that The job applicant completes the theoretical hours required of him, then he is enrolled in field training in the participating hotels for a period of 16 days, so that the trainee is a direct candidate to occupy one of the available hotel jobs in 33 hotels in the Emirate of Fujairah, with a total of 50 job vacancies.

Al-Hendasi indicated that the human resources in the Fujairah government seek through diligent and continuous work to empower the national cadres functionally by enhancing their expertise in accordance with the requirements and needs of the labor market, especially the tourism and hotel sector, which is considered one of the targeted strategic sectors and is one of the important sectors that include promising job opportunities that will contribute to the development of cadres. national.

She pointed out that the department allocates a team that studies the challenges of job seekers and the labor market for job seekers, students and graduates of universities and colleges, and the task of this team is to direct them towards future skills that must be acquired to adapt to changes in the labor market, in addition to educating them about the type of jobs required in the labor market and consolidating the principle of gaining experience. Through training through various initiatives.

And she added that the team acts as a link between the local, federal and military departments, and also coordinates between the private sector to provide suitable training opportunities for national cadres in the Emirate of Fujairah, in addition to direct communication and through the department’s social media channels with job seekers registered in the department’s database, to educate them and encourage them to take Opportunities to work in the private sector in the emirate. The Department of Human Resources of the Government of Fujairah seeks, by launching a number of initiatives, to support job seekers through direct cooperation with universities and colleges in the Emirate of Fujairah, and government and private agencies, to provide available job opportunities in their various sectors.