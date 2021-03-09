“Lula Libre”. This fight for the release of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was carried by our newspapers. From the first procedures in 2016 which will target the former head of state and which will lead to a prison sentence between April 2018 and November 2019, Humanity and its Festival have fully participated in this campaign.

In 2019, on the Grande Scène, the former president of Brazil (2011-2016), Dilma Rousseff, victim of an institutional coup, called for resistance. Resistance in the face of “attacks on the constitutional order”, against “the rule of law” and social advances. These attacks were aimed at removing him from power and preventing Lula from being a candidate. Released a few months later, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva greeted, during his visit to Paris in March 2020, this international solidarity and the commitment of Humanity in an interview. On this occasion, the former head of state had pointed out: “I do not place myself in the perspective of 2022. I want to create outrage in the face of economic and gender inequalities. We must guarantee equality between men and women, even in access to political responsibilities, combat racism and prejudice. We cannot, from the cradle, predict that a child will be a doctor and another favelado (an inhabitant of the favelas – Editor’s note). What human being would I be if I slept peacefully knowing that my children and grandchildren have enough to eat when millions of children around the world don’t even have a glass of milk? He denounced. A speech from a future candidate.