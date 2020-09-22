The richest people on the planet (63 million people) emit twice as much greenhouse gases into the atmosphere as the poorest 50 percent of humanity. This is stated in research charity organization Oxfam.

The rich consume a huge amount of goods and services, which threatens humanity with a climate catastrophe. It turned out that the richest 10 percent of people accounted for more than half (52 percent) of all harmful emissions between 1990 and 2015. Overconsumption is exacerbating the climate crisis, and the poor and young people are paying for it, said Tim Gore, head of climate policy at Oxfam.

The report calls for higher taxes on high-emission sources such as private jets, sports cars and SUVs.

Earlier, entrepreneur Bill Gates called the effects of air pollution as devastating as the coronavirus pandemic. In his blog, the billionaire and philanthropist predicted a climate catastrophe in the coming decades. To prevent a catastrophe, the businessman proposes to radically reduce the amount of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.