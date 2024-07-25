Four decades after the emergence of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), humanity is closer to having the tool to put an end to an epidemic that has caused 40 million deaths and incalculable suffering. Lenacapavir, an antiviral drug from the pharmaceutical company Gilead, already approved as a treatment (it has been available in the Spanish public health system since last May), has been shown to be able to prevent 100% of new infections In women, if used preventively as prophylaxis with a simple administration route: two subcutaneous injections per year.

This is shown by the results of the phase III clinical trial PURPOSE 1, presented this Wednesday at the International AIDS Society (IAS) Congresswhich is being held these days in Munich (Germany) and which has been published in the reference magazine The New England Journal of Medicine. It is not a vaccine, but it is very similar. And it is astonishingly effective. New trials are now investigating whether the molecule, as expected, achieves the same results in other groups.

“The results are impressive. It has shown 100% efficacy in preventing HIV infection in women and adolescent girls” in a trial conducted in South Africa and Uganda, says Vanessa López, director of the NGO Salud Por Derecho. It is not usual for the results of a clinical trial to be greeted with hundreds of doctors and researchers standing and giving a standing ovation. But this is exactly what happened in Munich, a scene that illustrates the feeling that many people who have been fighting HIV for decades have of living through a historic moment. Every year, 1.3 million infections continue to occur worldwideaccording to the latest data from UNAIDS, the UN-led programme against the disease.

Such is the enthusiasm that all eyes have quickly turned to Gilead even before lenacapavir – marketed under the brand name Sunlenca – has been approved for prophylaxis by any regulatory agency (so far it has only been approved as a treatment). “Gilead has the opportunity to make history and bring us closer to ending AIDS as a public health problem,” urges Winnie Byanyima, head of UNAIDS.

Byanyima has urged the pharmaceutical company to open up the drug to the Medicines Patent Pool, a UN-backed programme that would allow cheap generic versions to be sold to low- and middle-income countries. Two 464-milligram injections of the drug now cost €20,221.5 in Spain, according to the official published price (in reality it may be lower according to the confidential agreement reached between Gilead and the Ministry of Health). As this is the dose that must be administered every six months, the annual price of the preventive treatment amounts to €40,443. Several NGOs and civil society organisations have spoken out at the IAS congress asking Gilead to facilitate the universal use of its drug.

A statement from the company congratulates of the results obtained by the PURPOSE 1 trial: “The data have shown zero infections and 100% efficacy and superiority [mayor eficacia] of lenacapavir about […] Truvada,” another prophylactic treatment that reduces infections, but requires taking a pill daily.

In a second post, also published on Wednesday, Gilead notes that “the prophylactic use of lenacapavir has not yet been approved” in any country, and that the company is awaiting the results of another trial, PURPOSE 2, which includes other population groups. The results of this second trial will be ready at the end of the year or early 2025, at which time the pharmaceutical company will begin the process for approval of the drug as a preventive prophylaxis.

GIlead states in its note that, according to “the company’s ongoing commitment to communities affected by HIV,” they have “developed a strategy to enable broad and sustainable access [del fármaco] “global level,” which will offer answers and details “as they become available.”

Although it is common for companies like Gilead to accept that their drugs reach poorer countries under advantageous conditions through solutions such as so-called “voluntary licenses,” organizations like Salud por Derecho are concerned because they consider this option to be “insufficient.” “The problem is that voluntary licenses are usually limited to poorer countries, while middle-income countries, for example Brazil, Malaysia, Thailand and Peru, are usually left out of these licenses, which limits the access of millions of people to the medicines they need,” Vanessa López laments.

A study presented in Munich by British researchers estimates that mass production of lenacapavir could reduce its price to around 40 euros per dose, i.e. less than 100 euros per person per year instead of 40,000 euros per year. The study, led by Andrew Hill of the University of Liverpool, highlights that in sub-Saharan African countries, where most of the world’s infections occur, “77% of new infections are suffered by teenage girls and young women.”

Santiago Moreno, head of the Infectious Diseases Department at the Ramón y Cajal Hospital (Madrid), agrees that lenacapavir “as a prophylaxis can become a great contribution”, although he also highlights that “the price can be a major obstacle”. This expert, a reference figure in the fight against HIV in Spain, points out that the current cost of “pre-exposure prophylaxis pills (PrEP)” is about 30 euros per month. “The administration of lenacapavir could not be more comfortable: two subcutaneous injections, one every six months, which are effective and safe and with almost no side effects. It is much simpler and more comfortable than current alternatives”, he assures.

Lenacapavir is the first drug to come onto the market from “a new family of antiretrovirals, called capsid inhibitors,” explains Arkaitz Imaz, a specialist doctor at Bellvitge Hospital (Barcelona) and member of the Board of Directors of GeSIDA, the Study Group on the disease of the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (SEIMC). The capsid is a protein envelope of the virus that protects its genetic material and the enzymes it needs for its multiplication.

“It has a mechanism of action that is different from all the drugs available until it was approved. It is now indicated for people for whom other available drugs no longer work and who have few treatment options, which was already great news. The main objective is for all people to be diagnosed, treated and with an undetectable viral load. The scenario is even better if its use can be for prophylaxis to prevent new infections,” concludes Imaz.