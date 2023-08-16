The development studio Enhance has announced via social and official channels of the studio that its puzzle game humanity has passed The million players overall, across all available versions: PC, PS4, and PS5. We are talking about the total number of players and not about sales because the game was given as a gift by the PlayStation Plus subscription, Extra and Premium bands.

A clever puzzle game

The celebratory image of the success achieved by Humanity

It would have been interesting to know how much the actual sales corresponded to and how many played through it instead subscription. Unfortunately, even in this case (it happens practically every time the numbers on Game Pass games are announced), no other information was given, but it was remembered that Humanity was launched on May 16, 2023 and has an average vote of 85 on both Metacritic and Opencritic.

Humanity is a puzzle games in which, in the guise of a canine-shaped spirit, you have to guide humanity to the end of the intricate levels that compose it. If you’re interested, come on Steam the official demo is available, allowing you to try ten selected levels of the story mode and three user levels.

