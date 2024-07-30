Frontiers in Science: Methane emissions have accelerated significantly over the past 20 years

Global methane emissions have begun to grow at an ever-increasing rate. Emissions of the dangerous gas have accelerated significantly, according to an article published in the journal Frontiers in Science.

Humanity is reportedly emitting the highest rate of harmful gases into the atmosphere in two decades. “They were pretty stable about 20 years ago, but just in the last few years we’ve seen a huge jump in methane emissions. That’s made it even more difficult to combat anthropogenic warming,” says Duke University climate scientist Drew Shindell.

Emissions have accelerated significantly since 2006 and are expected to continue to rise until the end of the decade unless measures to reduce them are tightened. Methane emissions in the 2020s have increased by an average of 30 million tons per year compared to the 2010s. In addition, 2021 and 2022 have broken previous records for emissions of this greenhouse gas. Among the reasons for the increase, experts cite the ongoing extraction of gas and oil, the boom in hydraulic fracturing, as well as livestock farming and the growth of rice production.

The authors of the study emphasize that while the world community is focused on combating carbon dioxide, considering it the main culprit of global warming, the problem of reducing methane emissions remains unattended. At the same time, this gas warms the atmosphere 80 times more than CO2.

Earlier it was revealed that previous reports on methane emissions from landfills had underestimated the real figures. It is reported that today only a third of methane emissions are recorded, and some landfills continue to emit it for years.