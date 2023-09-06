Koyo Kouoh was not thinking of becoming a world figure of art when he finished his degree in Business Administration in Zurich in his early 20s. She had a day job as a social worker serving immigrant women, wrote articles on cultural events, and socialized with a group of cutting-edge thinkers, artists, musicians, and actors.

But 30 years later, Kouoh, 55, the visionary curator and executive director of the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art in Africa (known as Zeitz MOCAA) in Cape Town, she is an internationally recognized champion of African art based on the continent, but very much part of a global conversation.

“I want to show the expanse of culture, the vast history of how the continent and its diaspora inhabit the world,” said Kouoh, who was born in Cameroon. “Humanity has always described itself through objects and images; I am interested in what kind of stories and paradigms we offer about ourselves”.

Home to the contemporary African art collection of Jochen Zeitz, the German philanthropist and CEO of Harley-Davidson, Zeitz MOCAA is one of the largest museums on the African continent. At its opening in 2017, it was greeted with fanfare for its spectacular transformation of a former grain silo in Cape Town’s docklands by British designer Thomas Heatherwick and for its celebration of African art, but also with criticism for its perceived elitism and disengagement from local communities.

By the time Kouoh arrived in May 2019 from Dakar, where he had run Raw Material, the cultural center and residence he created there, Zeitz MOCAA was reeling. In 2018, its founding director, Mark Coetzee, was suspended and later resigned, following allegations of harassment of staff and questions about governance. (Coetzee died last year.) Nigerian curator Azu Nwagbogu took over as acting director, but morale was low and the exhibits lackluster.

Despite pandemic restrictions and successive lockdowns, Kouoh has created a world-class pan-African program, overseeing several large-scale exhibitions that have traveled to Europe and the United States.notably Tracey Rose’s solo show at the Queens Museum in New York, and the expansive “When We Meet: A Century of Black Figuration in Painting,” which will travel to the Kunstmuseum Basel next year.

Most important was his drive to attract a wide range of South Africans to the museum, particularly residents of Cape Town, where a colonial legacy has had a socially stratifying effect.

In October 2020, after a six-month pandemic lockdown, Tandazani Dhlakama, a curator, said that Zeitz MOCAA held an open call where everyone in Cape Town could bring a piece of art from home. Many South Africans, she said, “have a psychological barrier to entering this type of art space, but this led them to see their own work in a museum.”

Kouoh’s goal has been to create a museum feel “as a format for public engagement, civic engagement.” She has changed “the way the Zeitz is viewed by the local community,” said Igshaan Adams, the Cape Town-based artist who spent eight months in residence there.

