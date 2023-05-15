humanity is receiving gods votes really excellent from the criticism, so much so as to have achieved one of the best grade point averages of the year. For those who don’t know it, it is a puzzle game directed by Yugo Nakamura, which sees Tetsuya Mizuguchi in the role of executive producer.

Let’s see the list of votes:

Multiplayer.it – ​​8.5 / 10

IGN – 9/10

Shacknews – 9/10

Checkpoint Gaming – 9/10

God is a Geek – 8.5/10

WayTooManyGames – 8.5/10

The Sixth Axis – 8/10

In general, the specialized press appreciated Humanity for how it takes up the Lemmings formula in an original way and visionaryplacing it in a completely different context.

Someone has come to compare it to Portal 2 and The Talos Principle in terms of quality, two undisputed masterpieces among puzzle games. In any case, the game appears successful from every point of view, both that of the gameplay and the strictly technical and stylistic one, where it shows a very strong personality.