Humanity | Eva Wahlström and Professor Jarkko Lahti claim that boxing and sex tell what can be seen when words are not enough

Boxing is an educator, says Eva Wahlström. Boxing is real, says Jarkko Lahti. The dialogue between the two artists mirrors boxing and acting, and reaches somewhere on the other side of words.

“All they see what you’re like when you get hurt, embarrassed or shit your pants. You have to be ready to succeed and fail in front of other people,” says the former professional boxing world champion Eva Wahlström.

Wahlström is a sitting professor at the Theater Academy Jarkko Lahten on the couch in the study. The two discuss how boxing shows a person for who they are.

Wahlström has got a sparring partner from Lahti. And now we are not talking about exchanging blows, but exchanging ideas. Last year, the ex-boxer graduated from Aalto University with a master’s degree in art. In his final work, he studied boxing as an art form. Now Wahlström’s thesis is part of the study material for the students of the Theater Academy.

Eva Wahlström and Jarkko Lahti feel that boxing is a way to understand humanity better.

Lahti is one of the people interviewed for Wahlström’s thesis. He got into boxing through his job. Lahti trained for four years and competed a couple of times while preparing A smiling man to the movie. In the award-winning film, he played a boxer Olli Mäkea.

In boxing there are arrangements and settings that are very similar to those in Acting Art.

“Boxing can be thought of as art in the same way that acting can be seen as a struggle. It’s an interesting interface.”

By struggle, Lahti means mental struggle. He sees the acting process as a competition and a constant improvement of himself.

“You struggle with your own defenses, false ambitions, motives, fears, to be seen and to please, all these deep needs. In the middle of everything, negative, limiting things should be blocked and harnessed for development,” says Lahti.

“ “Expression, whether it’s boxing or acting, tells about you.”

Jarkko Lahti played the boxer Olli Mäke in the 2016 film Smiling Man. The film won several awards at international film festivals.

Eva Wahlström ended her boxing career in 2020. Physicality is an important part of Wahlström’s art, for example, she has painted with her body and boxing gloves.

Boxing is a highly contested sport. For others, it’s legalized violence that shouldn’t be a sport, or even exist. For Wahlström, it has been a teacher and educator, a way to understand humanity.

Lahti has also found in boxing an opportunity to study people and look at acting through it. It is also one aspect of acting in his pedagogy.

What kind of basic questions of humanity and themes that tickle artists can be seen in boxing? What is it all about? Let’s let the conversation between Wahlstöm and Lahti continue.

Disclosure is inevitable in struggle. Everything you’ve done can be seen through.

“Boxing reveals the innermost of a person. Kovis can be a coward and the most fragile guy can be really strong,” says Wahlström.

“The expression, whether it’s boxing or acting, tells about you. With which temperament, choices, from which starting points you express things, it tells about you. You reveal yourself by the choices you make,” says Lahti.

“ “Nobody can claim from above what a person can or cannot do.”

Professional boxing and performing arts have many of the same elements. You have to be relaxed and creative under the watch, know how to follow impulses and trust that the practiced reactions come as automations. In the picture, Wahlström in his match against Melissa St. Vil in April 2018.

In a visually focused world, boxing challenges the sense of sight and shows that the eyes can be deceiving. Lahti remembers how he once went to practice for a match, where there was a slender and shy opponent.

“I thought, why do I have to deal with that? I was arrogant, until then the absolutely senseless whipping began. After the first set, I had to gather my thoughts again, it was a very important experience.”

“I always sharpen for my son, who likes boxing For Leon, that as soon as you feel like you’re above your opponent, you know how it’s going to turn out. Boxing teaches you to be really humble,” Wahlström continues.

Lahti thinks that the same applies to the relationship between the actor and the role, the role character must be met with respect at eye level.

“No one can claim from above what a person can or cannot do. The person himself doesn’t know that.”

Forbidden, silenced, even ugly feelings come to the fore in boxing. Those feelings we may not know we have.

“In boxing, you can be exactly who you are, show even the ugly side. Women and girls are allowed to be sweaty, grotesque, bloody and snotty. It’s a safe place for that,” says Wahlström.

“If not safe, then at least regulated”, Lahti adds and the room fills with laughter.

When boxing, Wahlström has sometimes reached such emotions that he does not experience otherwise. He believes that those feelings exist in all of us.

“Although boxing is mostly a game for me, I admit that sometimes, when I hit someone in the nose and it exploded and bled properly, I felt an inner satisfaction. Not so much athletic, but it was a wonderful, animal feeling.”

“But it cleanses, after boxing training I always feel clean inside and I see only good things around me,” he continues.

“ “You share something with someone that only the two of us have experienced.”

Boxing and art evoke many, even conflicting emotions at their best.

Is it is it necessary for a civilized modern person to be in touch with his inner barbarian, to feel and experience these feelings?

“They grow inside and make frost. In the end, they come out with something that is not clean, warm, and beautiful. For example, as bullying or self-destruction,” Wahlström believes.

He defends the human right to bodily emotional expression and is concerned about how it is suppressed.

“You shouldn’t show your emotions physically, in work communities it is easily considered a sign of unreliability or inefficiency. You should just be still and use words. Even in schools, children are supposed to sit still, even if they are supposed to move and be happy. It makes you sick.”

In stage art, too, we are in contact with all possible emotions.

“It is our responsibility to make things visible. The forces that destroy society must be drawn out, and the diverse characteristics of people and social phenomena must be boldly described,” says Lahti.

Presence is essential in boxing. There are two fighters in the ring who have to watch and react to each other’s movements. It is very rare to be so strongly present with another person.

“It’s like sex or making love. You share something with someone that only the two of us have experienced. Although sex is often about a chosen partner, in boxing you have the opportunity to meet very different types of people intimately,” Wahlström reflects.

“That is again a direct reference to the art of acting. For example, we go to a foreign work group as a freelancer and we are in other people’s shoes in the process,” says Lahti.

“ “My coach Ripa always said that it was a murder because it was planned.”

Eva Wahlström in training with her coach Risto Merone in 2013.

Wahlström believes that shared strong feelings and intense presence sensitize you to listen and sense the other person even outside the circle. Maybe it would help with youth nausea?

And there aren’t too many places in the world where you can be accepted as yourself.

“No matter where you are and how you are, you are always welcome at the boxing gym.”

Lahti likes to think that art and boxing at their best increase self-understanding. Through that, they also increase the possibility of empathy.

“When you learn to know yourself better and accept the many contradictions in yourself better, it is easier to accept them and see them in others as well.”

Violence indistinguishable from boxing. In professional boxing, punches are honed to hurt as much as possible, hands are taped as hard as possible. There are more rounds and the gloves are smaller than in Olympic-style boxing.

Peripheral deaths are very rare, but they do happen sometimes.

“At its best, boxing is play, game and competition, but at the same time you are dealing with the fact that you can kill another person. My coach Ripa ( Risto Meronen) always said that it was a murder because it was planned,” says Wahlström.

But boxing cannot be reduced to just violence. We enter the ring by mutual agreement, in the gym we take care of others, and boxing etiquette states that the skills learned in the gym are not used elsewhere.

“All people are capable of violence, but in boxing it is regulated,” says Lahti.

“ “Boxing is so intensely alive.”

When boxing, Eva Wahlström feels strongly alive. In 2018, he defeated Melissa St. Vil and successfully defended the World Championship title at Kulttuuritalo in Helsinki.

There where, when talking about boxing, one can ask whether it is justified to hit another person in the name of sport, one can also question the means of art.

But man has always struggled with life and tried to understand and explain the surrounding world and his part in it.

Lahti feels that in the same way as dance or stage art, boxing reaches out to some really old need for expression that exists in the body, which is beyond words. In a time before a society secured by contracts and control. That’s what he means when he says boxing is real.

“Genetic changes in us are slow. We carry a lot with us that we cannot interpret. It is not the whole truth, but it is true in us, we are also those beings.”

Fear of death is involved in boxing. Always before big title matches, Wahlström signed a paper about who the match fee would be paid to, if he died in the match.

Wahlström feels that ultimately the fear of death is about the love of life. When he steps into the ring, despite his fear, he chooses life.

“If you have to or are allowed to deal with death, or think about that risk, you don’t take life for granted. Boxing is so intensely alive.”

According to Lahti, the limitation of life is the starting point for all expression, be it conscious or subconscious.

“Love is the only reason to go on stage. That’s how I think about boxing too, it’s a love of life, a physical need to express oneself, to be visible and alive.”

Behind the expression is love for life, believe Eva Wahlström and Jarkko Lahti.

