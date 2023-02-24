Surprise available on Steam there demos Of humanityone of the games seen during the State of Play on February 23, 2023. Let’s talk about surprise because until now it was believed to be a PlayStation exclusive and no one has anticipated the availability of the demo.

The demo lets you try ten levels of this intriguing puzzle game, in which a dog of light must guide mankind by barking. Human beings are like Lemmings and keep walking until they find an obstacle or a precipice, unaware of the dangers that surround them.

Our role is to direct them towards the light by giving them commands, which must literally be placed on the map boxes. So you can tell it to turn, to back away, to jump, or you can change some attributes such as that of lightness. The missions are generally in real time, but there are also some where you have to give all your orders in advance and where you can’t intervene during the action.

In short, if you are interested in trying it, go to the Steam page of the game to download the demoWe also see an image gallery:

For the rest, we remind you that Humanity is scheduled for May 2023 on PC, PS4 and PS5.