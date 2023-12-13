The history of science changed forever one day in the summer of 2011, in an English mansion called Chicheley Hall. Two dozen brain experts and specialists in the study of structures measuring millionths of a millimeter met there to discuss possible collaborations. The Spanish neuroscientist Rafael Yuste stood up and proposed to analyze all neurons, one by one. Investigating just a handful, she proclaimed, was like trying to watch television by looking at a single pixel. That idea sounded quixotic, but she became in the BRAIN Initiative, a US government project that already has a budget of around 3 billion euros. Their latest results, published this Wednesday, are impressive: the first almost complete map of a mouse brain. The dream of conquering the organ of human thought is much closer today.

The Spanish doctor Santiago Ramón y Cajal began in 1888 to create a map of the brain, alone, in his home in Barcelona. He started with poultry organs, so his family often had chicken for dinner. Then he moved on to mice, rabbits and the still warm corpses of children collected at the Inclusa in Madrid. Cajal perfected a chemical cocktail to stain tissues and was the first to observe through his microscope that the nervous system was made up of individual cells: neurons. For decades, he drew them by hand, classifying them by their convoluted shapes. This Wednesday's results show the extent to which science has made an exponential leap. A consortium of hundreds of scientists has used cutting-edge technologies to automatically analyze more than four million cells, one by one, revealing what type they are and, for the first time, exactly where they are located. It is the most complete map of the brain of a mammal.

Rafael Yuste, professor from Columbia University (United States), considers these new results, which are published in a dozen studies, “spectacular”. in the magazine Nature, vanguard of the best world science. “Having a list of all the neurons can be considered like a Rosetta stone of the brain,” says Yuste, alluding to the engraved rock that allowed Egyptian hieroglyphs to be deciphered in the 19th century.

All the cells of the same animal share the same recipe book, DNA, with the instructions to make the bricks of life: proteins. However, in an individual there are thousands of very different types of cells, from neurons in the brain to red blood cells. The explanation is that each cell reads different pages of that same recipe book. Chinese American biophysics Xiaowei Zhuangfrom Harvard University, invented in 2015 a new technology, called MERFISH, that is capable of locating the position of each cell and finding out which pages of DNA are being read in it. It is called spatial transcriptomics. Yuste defends that Zhuang deserves the Nobel Prize. “She is one of the best scientists of our generation,” she says.

The American consortium, led by the neuroscientist Hongkui Zeng and Xiaowei Zhuang herself, has described 34 classes and more than 5,300 types of cells in the mouse brain, an organ that is the size of a pea. It barely weighs half a gram, but contains about 70 million neurons. However, its complexity pales before the most sophisticated structure on the face of the Earth: the human brain, which has some 86 billion neurons, with trillions of connections between them.

Hongkui Zeng, director of the Allen Institute for Brain Sciences. Erik Dinnel / Allen Institute

The Spanish biologist Albert Cardona and his Croatian colleague Marta Zlatic In March, they achieved the first map of a complete brain, that of the fruit fly larva, a structure with only 3,016 neurons and 548,000 connections—also called synapses—between them. “The great work that is now published is spectacular: it represents an almost complete map of the mouse brain,” celebrates Cardona, from the Cambridge Molecular Biology Laboratory (United Kingdom). “Its importance lies in the fact that the mouse is the animal most studied in the laboratory as a model of the functioning of the human brain and its diseases. From now on, all studies in mice and other species, such as monkeys and us humans, can be carried out on the shoulders of this new giant,” applauds the biologist.

Neuroscientist Hongkui Zeng recognizes the difficulties. “We won't have a synapse-to-syapse map of the human brain in the near future. We do not yet have technology with nanometer precision that can be scaled to the size of the human brain. And the data set would be so huge that it would now be almost impossible to analyze,” explains Zeng, director of the Allen Institute for Brain Sciencesin Seattle.

The American physicist Emerson Pugh, who died in 1981, captured this paradox in a round phrase: “If the human brain were so simple that we could understand it, we would be so simple that we would not understand it.” Zeng is not so pessimistic. “I believe that we can understand many aspects of the functioning of the human brain, such as sensations, movement, different emotional states and certain degrees of intelligence,” says the researcher.

The new results can be consulted in a public database, The Allen Atlas of Brain Cells. Users can search for specific types of cells and their exact location. The authors argue that this torrent of data will help illuminate a multitude of disorders, such as autism, schizophrenia, multiple sclerosis, anorexia nervosa and tobacco addiction.

Three-dimensional representation of a mouse brain divided into sections. Salk Institute

In 1891, Santiago Ramón y Cajal began to include little arrows in his drawings of neurons, to mark the direction in which the information traveled. Cajal postulated that nerve cells receive impulses through branches called dendrites and transmit them through an elongated extension called axon. He had discovered the basic ingredients of human thought. His disciple Rafael Lorente from No later articulated the idea that the brain is organized into series of interrelated neurons in circuits. This Wednesday's results include data unimaginable a century ago. The mouse map shows which neurons have the possibility of connecting with certain others: the so-called projectome. It reveals “how information travels and is transformed in the brain,” in Cardona's words.

Spanish neuroscientist Óscar Marín directs the Center for Neurodevelopmental Disorders at King's College London. He is also optimistic. “We still don't have a complete map of a brain, but we see that possibility closer and closer. And, over time, we will also achieve it in humans”, he predicts. In 2021, BRAIN Initiative researchers published the first draft of the mouse brain cell atlas. In October of this year, the consortium reported the first results of these techniques with the human brain.

Marín, one of the few Spanish scientists in the prestigious Royal Society of the United Kingdom, warns that a single atlas will not be enough. “Even if we achieve a complete map of all cell types in the brain, there will always be differences between individuals of the same species. I believe that these interindividual differences are an important part of biology, although I think that with the same methods described in these works we will soon be able to reproduce these results in different individuals,” says Marín. There is no single human brain.

