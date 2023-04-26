Development studio Enhance Games and publisher PlayStation have released a new trailer of the existentialist puzzle game humanity, which shows the game in action for more than twenty-five minutes. The video explains in detail the main game mechanics and the various situations that the player will have to face to get to the end of the 90 intricate levels that compose it.

Let’s see the video:

Note that many of the levels shown are those of the official demo. Be that as it may, if you don’t want to get tips on how to fix them, it’s better that you don’t watch the video, because in some cases the solution is basically displayed.

In Humanity the player plays the role of a dog of light who has to guide mankind by barking. Human beings are like Lemmings and keep walking until they find an obstacle or a precipice, unaware of the dangers that surround them.

Our task is to direct them towards the light by giving them commands, which must literally be placed on the map boxes. So you can tell it to turn, to back away, to jump, or you can change some attributes such as that of lightness. The missions are generally in real time, but there are also some where you have to give all your orders in advance and where you can’t intervene during the action.

If you want to know more, read our tried by Humanity.