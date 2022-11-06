DARIO MINOR CORRESPONDENT. ROME Sunday, 6 November 2022, 20:01



Giorgia Meloni won the elections held in Italy on September 25 with the promise of a heavy-handed response to illegal immigration and has not been slow to go from words to deeds. The new prime minister confirmed this Sunday in her idea that only vulnerable migrants who have been saved in the Central Mediterranean by NGO ships flying the flags of other countries can disembark at Italian ports. According to the Rome Executive, the others will have to be welcomed by the nations where these ships are registered, which could be a violation of international maritime law.

After four humanitarian ships spent more than a week on the high seas waiting to be assigned a safe port where to disembark the more than 1,000 immigrants who had helped in the Sicilian Channel, this Sunday they were finally able to go ashore part of the displaced people who were on those boats, the ‘Humanity 1’ of the homonymous German NGO and the ‘Geo Barents’, chartered by Doctors Without Borders. Italian authorities allowed only vulnerable people, such as women and children, to leave the ships, urging that the ships then return to the high seas. Those responsible for the ‘Humanity 1’ refused to do so until the 35 migrants remaining on board also went ashore, calling the position of the Italian Government “illegal”.

The Pope also demanded that all migrants be allowed to disembark, urging the European Union not to let the reception fall only on Spain, Italy, Greece and Cyprus. “Each EU government has to agree on how many immigrants it can take in,” Francis stressed on the flight back to Rome after his trip to Bahrain. In addition to the ‘Humanity 1’ and the ‘Geo Barents’, there are still two other humanitarian ships off the Italian coast waiting to be able to take the displaced they helped to a safe place.

In the port of Catania there were protests by groups in favor of the reception of these people, in which the left-wing deputy Aboubakar Soumahoro participated, denouncing that speculation was being “about the skin of newborns, women and children”. Soumahoro considered that we are facing a return to the ‘closed ports’ policy launched in 2018, when Matteo Salvini, leader of the League, was Minister of the Interior.