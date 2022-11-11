The humanitarian ship “Ocean Viking” docked this Friday at the military port of Toulon, in the south of France, with 230 migrants he rescued in the Mediterraneanoff the coast of Libya.

After three weeks at sea in an unsuccessful search for a safe port in Italy, the “Ocean Viking” arrived at the dock in France around 08:50 (07:50 GMT) and “its passengers began to disembark,” he said at a press conference. prefect of the region, Even Richard.

This is the first landing in France of a rescue ship that helps migrants in the Mediterraneanafter a diplomatic confrontation with Italy, which refused to open its ports.

“There is a lot of emotion on board, everyone is very, very tired, but relieved to reach land. It is the end of an ordeal,” Laurence Bondard, of the NGO SOS Méditerranée, which operates the ship, told AFP.

The “Ocean Viking” initially sought to dock on the Italian coast, the closest to the place where the migrants were rescued. Italy refused, arguing that other countries should take more responsibility for hosting migrants trying to reach Europe from North Africa each year.

“It is exceptional that we host this ship, taking into account the fifteen days of waiting at sea that the Italian authorities have made passengers suffer,” said Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin on Thursday.

The minister criticized the “incomprehensible” and contrary to “international law” behavior of Italy, led by a far-right government, and warned that there will be “consequences” in bilateral relations.

international waiting area

SOS Méditerranée spokeswoman Meryl Sotty told AFP that a doctor came aboard before it docked to identify the most vulnerable passengers and disembark them first, followed by children, women and families.

The migrants, including 57 children, are to be taken to an international holding area to wait for their asylum applications to be processed.

“Those who do not obtain asylum will be transferred directly from the waiting area to their country of origin,” Darmanin said.

An AFP journalist saw military buses enter the port to transport the migrants. Nine European countries will host two-thirds of the migrants, Darmanin said Thursday, and the remaining third will stay in France.

Germany will welcome “more than 80”, while Croatia, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Luxembourg and Ireland will also contribute in the name of “European solidarity”, he detailed.

In retaliation for Italy’s stance, France suspended a plan to host 3,500 refugees currently in Italy, as part of a European migrant sharing agreement, and urged Germany and other European Union (EU) countries to to do the same.

This Friday, the Prime Minister of Italy, the far-right Giorgia Meloni, described France’s reaction as “aggressive”, “unjustified” and “incomprehensible” and said that she wants to find “a European solution” to the migration issue.

Migrant is transferred for medical attention. Photo: AFP/ VINCENZO CIRCOSTA

French police announced Friday that they have tightened controls at several border crossings with Italy.

France considers that, under international maritime law, Italy should host the “Ocean Viking”.

But Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said this week that he was sending a signal to EU nations that they should help Italy more on the issue of hosting migrants.

Under international law, ships in distress or with rescued people must be allowed to dock at the nearest port.

That implies that Italy and Malta are the landing lands for most of the migrants setting sail from Libya.

In June, a dozen European countries, including France, agreed to accept migrants entering through Italy and other countries.

For Tajani, Rome’s reluctance to admit ships is intended to pressure the EU to take a more active role.

Rome wants “an agreement to establish, based on the population (of each country), how to relocate migrants with the right to asylum,” Tajani said.

So far this year, only 164 have been transferred from Italy to other countries, which Rome considers insufficient. Since January 1, more than 88,000 people have arrived on its shores.

