The Department of Human Resources in the Government of Ras Al Khaimah launched the “Legislative Linkages Map” project during Innovation Month, as part of its keenness and endeavor to design and build innovative projects aimed at promoting digital transformation and developing the human capital management system.

The department explained during the innovation exhibition that the project aims to ensure the harmonization of all human capital systems and policies, and to support the digital transformation of human resources systems through a digital map that explains and analyzes the connection of systems, policies and legislation on a network, ensuring their harmony and compatibility with each other, and the ease of making amendments and updates to them without Conflict and diagnosis of legislative interdependence.

She added that the project is a set of distinguished technical features, such as smart scanning of documents, the ability to upload forms attached to the systems, and searching scanned documents, which facilitates the process of managing and classifying documents, in addition to easy access to relevant information and ensuring its compatibility, as will be done in The next stage is the intelligent connection between systems and policies, using the prediction feature, which is one of the characteristics of artificial intelligence and which is built through machine learning.

She pointed out that the project expresses the Human Resources Department's commitment to continuous development and innovation, which supports improving the quality of services provided to government employees and improving the quality of work life.