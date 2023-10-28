A man carries his son while seeking asylum in the United States, on the banks of the Rio Grande, on September 12, 2023. JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ (REUTERS)

He parole Humanitarian is a temporary immigration status granted by the United States Government to people who need to enter the country for urgent humanitarian reasons or for a significant public benefit. It is typically used in emergency cases with a critical humanitarian purpose, such as medical treatment, family reunification, or the need for essential assistance in disaster relief efforts, among other situations where denial of entry could cause significant hardship to the applicant.

He parole humanitarian humanitarian is only a temporary permit and It does not grant permanent legal residence nor is it a path to citizenship. Once the humanitarian purpose is fulfilled, the person is expected to leave the United States. This permit is not the same as an asylum application nor does it grant citizenship. When the period expires parole humanitarian, applicants can request that it be granted again from within the country.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is responsible for granting the parole humanitarian to people who have important reasons to temporarily enter the country but do not meet the requirements for a visa or other immigration benefits. The decision to grant the parole Humanitarian immigration is at the discretion of USCIS and other immigration authorities. There is no guarantee that it will be approved and decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

Although the decision depends on each case, USCIS considers three key factors in its deliberations: the level of suffering the applicant could experience if not granted the parole humanitarian, the time sensitivity of the situation and the possible adverse impact that a rejection could have on the well-being of the applicant.

Another crucial factor that USCIS takes into account is whether the beneficiary will have means of subsistence during their stay in the United States. The Government requires proof of the existence of a person or entity willing to financially support the beneficiary in the United States. The financial supporter may or may not be the same person or entity as the petitioner. It may be one organization or the petitioner may have multiple financial supporters. Additionally, USCIS evaluates cases considering national security issues.

How to apply for humanitarian parole

To request the parole humanitarian, applicants must fill out the Form I-131, Application for Travel Document, and include payment or a payment waiver request. Additionally, they have to fill out the Form I-134, Declaration of Financial Support, for each beneficiary to demonstrate how they will support themselves financially in the United States. Applicants must provide a detailed explanation of the reasons why they are applying for the parole humanitarian.

Presentation of evidence

In addition to the required forms and payments, applicants must Provide a detailed explanation of the reasons why you are requesting the parole humanitarian, the expected length of their stay and why they cannot obtain a US visa or waiver. It is recommended that you include copies of any relevant immigrant or nonimmigrant petitions and identification. Documents in foreign languages ​​must be accompanied by an English translation and a translator’s certificate.

Expedited processing

USCIS reviews all expedited processing requests on a case-by-case basis. If an applicant believes that his or her situation warrants expedited processing, he or she may request it by following the instructions on Form I-131 and writing “EXPEDITE” on the petition. You must also provide contact information and a detailed explanation of your background, supported by available evidence. Expedited processing is usually reserved for particularly urgent or life-threatening situations.

How long does it take to process?

USCIS acknowledges delays in processing due to a high volume of applications for paroles humanitarian aid from autumn 2021. Timely submission of all relevant evidence is crucial to avoid further delays.

If parole is denied…

If a parole humanitarian, applicants may file a motion for reconsideration or reopening of the procedure. A motion with Form I-290B must be filed within 33 days of the denial notice, including the correct fee or a fee waiver request. If there are significant new facts relevant to the request for parole humanitarian, they may also consider filing a new Form I-131. There is no limit on the number of times a person can file Form I-131.

When the humanitarian parole expires…

Beneficiaries can apply for a new residence permit after your humanitarian permit expires. To do so, they must complete a new Form I-131, a new Affidavit of Support (Form I-134), and a legible copy of the Exit Registration Form I-94 that was issued on their first permit.

Country Specific Programs

USCIS has several programs parole humanitarian aid for nationals of certain countries, most of which are in crisis. The application and approval process may vary depending on whether the applicant is located in one of these countries or outside of them. These are the programs:

There is also a process for Nicaraguans and Venezuelans. It was launched by the Government of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, and is aimed at immigrants from countries that are experiencing difficulties. Once approved, they can enter the United States under the regime of parole humanitarian and reside and work legally in the country for a maximum of two years. Applicants need a financial sponsor in the United States

Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get more English-language news coverage from EL PAÍS USA Edition