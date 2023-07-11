The humanitarian mission in northwestern Syria is coming to an end. Millions of Syrians in that rebel-held area depend on emergency aid from Turkey. Russia on Tuesday vetoed the nine-month extension of humanitarian aid, closing a key border crossing between Turkey and the distressed Syrian areas. International news agencies report this on Tuesday.

In an agreement it was agreed that the border crossing at Bab al-Hawa will be kept open for aid workers. For example, they were able to bring food, water and medicines from Turkey to residents of northwestern Syria. Millions of people depend on it, because of the Syrian civil war and the earthquake in February.

The agreement expired on Monday. Many members of the United Nations Security Council, such as France and the United States, wanted to extend the operation for another year. Russia, however, wanted to hold up the border for six months longer. As a compromise, Switzerland and Brazil proposed a nine-month extension. Russia was the only member to vote against this. China was the only member not to vote. The US representative calls Russia’s veto an act of “ultimate cruelty”. Swiss ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl does not want this veto to “end our efforts to find a solution,” quoted AFP news agency.

Russia and the regime of Bashar al-Assad have been strong allies for years. The Kremlin believes that the emergency aid violates Syrian sovereignty. The Syrian government wants emergency aid to be delivered through areas under its own control.