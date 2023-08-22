The Abu Dhabi City Municipality, through the City Municipality Center and the Shahama Municipality Center, implemented an initiative to support workers in a number of areas located within the geographical scope of the two centers, with the aim of alleviating the heat exhaustion for them in the summer.

Within this framework, the Al Madinah Municipality Center implemented an initiative coinciding with the International Day of Humanitarian Work, which was to accompany 32 workers on a cultural entertainment trip to the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi.

The Shahama Municipality Center, in cooperation with the Al-Nashash Pure Water Factory, also implemented an initiative entitled (We cool them down), targeting the group working in the maintenance of public and municipal facilities, to draw a smile on their faces and reduce the summer heat for them. During the initiative, hats and cold water were distributed to hundreds of workers.