Dubai (Union)

The Information City, headed by Sheikh Muhammad bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, with its strategic partner MTN welcomes the new year 2021 by presenting a package of humanitarian and social initiatives, as it promised over the past fifteen years, as it confirmed through these initiatives its determination to continue its humanitarian and social journey in light of The difficult circumstances imposed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

On this occasion, Sheikh Muhammad bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum said: “Our long journey in protecting all segments of society embodies the highest meanings of giving and cooperation at various social, educational and health levels. We are continuing our charitable journey with the help of our strategic partner, DP World – UAE Region and MTN, and with the support of the elite governmental, humanitarian, local and international institutions, departments and agencies that follow our march and strengthen our position. Our first launch witnessed our first initiative “Educate a Child, Build a Nation”, where we have educated more than 10,000 children on the latest technologies for more than six years without interruption, and culminated their journey with more than 10,000 modern laptops. Then we introduced the “happiness” initiative, which contributed to the happiness of more than 3000 children over two years. We provided them with 3000 school bags with their requirements, and paid a percentage of school fees for a number of students, and 2000 laptops. The “happiness” initiative for 2021 also continues in conjunction with the initiative to address the Covid-19 epidemic.

He continued, saying: Since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the City of Information has provided more than 150,000 masks, a face mask and 15,000 packages of sterile materials in cooperation with Unilever and Masafi, bringing the total of masks and masks that were distributed to 400,000 masks and face masks in mid-April 2021. This is a continuation of our awareness role. “We are continuing this year also in our march to protect visitors and residents from all segments of society, in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, bringing the total of protective face masks to 500,000 masks that are distributed across the UAE.”