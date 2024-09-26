A real humanitarian drama is living in Lebanon after the successive days of attacks by the Israeli army against the Hezbollah movement that are causing not only the massive migration of thousands of people to Syriabut also the internal displacement of thousands more in search of areas that will not become military objectives.

The six official border crossings between the Lebanon and Syria They have been filled with long lines of vehicles with people trying to flee the Israeli bombings. According to figures from this Thursday from the disaster management unit, Some 16,000 Lebanese and 15,600 Syrians have crossed in the last two days heading towards areas of the border.

Before they used to bomb one or two points, but now they are like indiscriminate bombings against children, against civilians and houses everywhere. We have a neighbor who is missing, her entire family died and she is still missing!

History repeats itself again with the tragedy of thousands of refugees fleeing the intense Israeli attacks against various regions of Lebanon, and who gather in the Yeideh Yabus border crossingthe most direct step between Beirut and Damascuswhere images of the 2006 war are evoked.

It is the drama of the thousands of Syrians who fled the civil war in their own territory and now have to return to look for a safe place in their country of origin.

More than half a thousand centers such as schools and community centers already host 70,100 people who in recent days have fled an unprecedented campaign of Israeli attacks, mainly from the southern region. This is the case of an elderly woman sheltered in a school with her daughter and two of her grandchildren. The woman, who like almost everyone prefers not to reveal her name, acknowledges that she did not expect to emerge alive from the inferno that broke out in her village last Tuesday.

“Before they used to bomb one point or two, but now it is like indiscriminate bombings against children, against civilians and houses everywhere. “We have a neighbor who is missing, her entire family died and she is still missing!” he exclaimed in statements. “The destruction is unimaginable,” he said.

The testimony corroborates the claims of the United Nations Organization and some member countries of the international community that complain to Israel for the high number of civilian deaths that its operations are causing, the same complaint that was made to them, and that was ignored, to Israel’s Degensa forces in the conflict in Gaza against the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Omar Yadalá, who manages a taxi company that operates on both sides of the border, said that now his drivers “cannot wait long hours in line” to enter Syria and therefore, “they leave families on the street to “Let them manage their affairs at the border to be able to return and bring other batches of people from Lebanon, where a large number await salvation.”

Thousands of people try to flee Lebanon towards Syria. Photo:EFE

They reject truce

Meanwhile, Refugee Abas al Maula told his story by telephone of these last hours, in which he took his wife and children from Baalbekwhere Israeli bombs fell, to Beirut, and is now taking his sister and mother to the Syrian checkpoint. “What we saw was terrifying, entire families have been murdered. “It was a miserable scene,” he added.

All this occurs just when the Israeli army bombed for the fourth consecutive day bastions of Hezbollah after carrying out some 115 airstrikes causing the death of at least 92 people and leaving some 153 injured in different parts of the south, east and the capital of Lebanon.

Additionally, authorities reported the death of the head of the pro-Iran militia drone unit, Mohamed Srur, following an attack in a southern suburb of Beirut.

For its part, The army stated that this Thursday some 45 projectiles were fired at Israeli territory from Lebanon, of which some were intercepted and others fell in uninhabited areas.

Faced with the escalation, which threatens to drag the entire region into war, the United States, France and other allies, including Arab countries, launched a joint call for a 21-day ceasefire, in order to “give the diplomacy”. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that his troops will continue to fight Hezbollah “with all necessary force.” Israel’s campaign of attacks has left around 700 dead since Monday, an unprecedented number of victims since the Lebanese civil war (1975-1990).

*With AFP and Efe