Venezuelan citizens walk on February 16 on a highway near Cúcuta, Colombia. Mario Caicedo / EFE

The massive exodus of refugees and migrants from Venezuela to neighboring countries – the largest and most complex in the modern history of Latin America and the Caribbean for which no country was prepared – puts pressure on its basic services and budgets, as well as its labor supply in host populations in recipient countries. In addition to the enormous challenges of this colossal human displacement, in 2020 were added the challenges of the covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent devastating economic impacts in a continent with large percentages of the population living in informality. According to data …