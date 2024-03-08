The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced this Friday, March 8, a maritime corridor that will begin operating this weekend to deliver urgent humanitarian aid from Cyprus to the Gaza Strip. A first test trip will be made in the next few hours. Some hospitals in the north and south of the enclave indicate that deaths due to malnutrition are already being recorded, mainly among children. Meanwhile, a report from the UN Human Rights office denounced a record increase in Jewish settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, which generates population displacement and constitutes a “war crime,” she noted.

Five months into the ongoing war in Gaza and with the risk of famine “imminent,” the West and other nations are beginning to take action on the ground.

To respond to the “humanitarian catastrophe” in the Palestinian enclave, The European Union, the United States, the United Arab Emirates and other countries launch a maritime corridor, from Cyprus to Gaza to deliver urgently needed aid to the population. This was stated in the last few hours by the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula Von der Leyen.

Although the corridor is expected to be fully operational between Saturday, March 9 and Sunday, March 10, a first boat departs this Friday to test the operation of the corridor. The pilot trip with food and other basic survival items is carried out by a boat belonging to the Spanish NGO Open Arms, Von der Leyen said from Cyprus, where he supervises preparations for the operation.

I'm grateful to you, President @Christodulidesfor your leadership in establishing the Amalthea initiative. The maritime corridor to deliver more aid to Gaza via sea. Innocent civilians in Palestine need all our help. pic.twitter.com/Ux2aqb4Zpk — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 8, 2024



The measure comes just one day after US President Joe Biden indicated during his State of the Union address that he ordered his Army to build a port in Gaza in order to deliver assistance to its inhabitants.

Efforts to establish a sea route to allow aid delivery come amid the growing alarm over the scarcity of food and water faced by the enclave's 2.3 million inhabitants.

Famine is “imminent” in northern Gazaan area that has been isolated by Israeli forces for months and has suffered long cuts in food supplies, since the Jewish-majority country launched the offensive in response to the Hamas attack on October 7.

However, on February 28, the UN warned that if If action is not taken soon, widespread famine could be “almost inevitable” throughout Gaza.

Children begin to die of hunger in Gaza

After months of warnings about the risk of famine, some people are beginning to die due to lack of food, most of them children, indicated the Gaza Ministry of Health.

According to the Health Ministry, at least 20 Gazans have died from malnutrition and dehydration in the Kamal Adwan and Shifa hospitals in the north. Most of them children. Also included are some minors under 15 years old and a 72-year-old man.

The child deaths we feared are happening

The child population, the most vulnerable, is also beginning to be impacted by the hunger situation in the south, where aid has been delivered at least regularly, unlike the north.

At the Emirati Hospital in Rafah, 16 premature babies have died from causes related to malnutrition in the last five weeks, one of the senior doctors told the AP news agency.

“The child deaths we feared are happening,” Adele Khodr, UNICEF's Middle East chief, said in a statement issued earlier this week.

Palestinians, including children, line up to receive food in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on February 16, 2024. © AP/Fatima Shbair

Malnutrition first affects children and the elderly. Generally, a lack of food takes time to cause death, but the condition of not having enough calories or nutrients weakens the immune system and causes death from other diseases, explained Unicef ​​child nutrition expert Anuradha Narayan.

In addition, he points out, there are other factors that influence deaths. This is the case of malnourished mothers who have difficulties breastfeeding their children. Diarrheal diseases, rampant in Gaza due to a lack of clean water and sanitation, also leave many unable to keep down the calories they eat, Narayan stressed.

We are dying for a piece of bread

Although especially the north of the enclave is reduced to rubble due to the siege by Israeli troops since October, there are still thousands of Palestinians there. An area where it is almost impossible to find meat, milk, vegetables and fruits, according to several residents who spoke with the AP. The few items in the stores are random and sold at hugely inflated prices, mainly nuts, snacks and spices.

Most residents eat a weed that grows in vacant lots known as khubaiza. Fatima Shaheen, a 70-year-old woman who lives with her two children in northern Gaza, said that boiled khubaiza is her main food, and that her family has also ground rabbit food to use as flour.

“We are dying for a piece of bread,” Shaheen said.

Qamar Ahmed, a researcher at Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor and economic journalist, described that his 18-month-old daughter Mira eats mostly boiled grass. “There is no food that suits her age,” he points out.

His 70-year-old father gives his own food to Ahmed's other young son. “We try to force him to eat and he refuses,” Ahmed added about his mother.

The UN denounces the record expansion of Israeli settlements as a “war crime”

Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories have expanded by a record amount and risk eliminating any possibility of an eventual Palestinian state, as that population has demanded for decades, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights stressed this Friday. , Volker Türk.

In a report presented on March 8, this UN entity accused the Israeli Government of rapidly expanding its occupation constructions in the West Bank.

A practice that is equivalent to the transfer by Israel of its own population to those seized places, which, he reiterated, constitutes “a war crime.”



General view of the construction of Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, July 31, 2019. MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP

The 16-page report, based on the UN's own monitoring and other sources, documented 24,300 new Israeli housing units in the occupied West Bank over a one-year period until the end of October 2023, which, according to him, is the highest recorded since monitoring began in 2017.

Furthermore, the report indicates a dramatic increase in the intensity, severity and frequency of the use of Israeli state and settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, particularly since the surprise attack by Hamas in southern Israel five months ago. .

With Reuters, AP and EFE