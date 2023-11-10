Humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza slowly

Humanitarian aid arrives in the Gaza Strip in quantities much smaller than those necessary to alleviate the catastrophe that is devastating the Palestinian enclave. When it has been a month since Israel announced its total blockade on Gaza to suffocate its more than two million inhabitants, in parallel with its devastating military offensive, diplomatic efforts have only managed to open an intermittent corridor for the delivery of supplies. essential supplies – limited to food, water and medicine – through the Rafah border crossing, between Gaza and Egypt. But the conditions imposed by Israel in exchange for guaranteeing the safety of humanitarian convoys continue to prevent a greater flow of aid, even though it is ready to leave, and are exposing the limits of the Egyptian umbilical cord.

Since the trickle of aid began flowing through Rafah on October 21, only around 700 trucks have been able to access Gaza, according to a count by the UN office for humanitarian affairs (OCHA). In the first half of the year, an average of 9,500 trucks entered per month. So the 700 vehicles in the last 20 days would cover the equivalent of 11% of the goods Gaza received before the war. This trickle implies increasingly acute difficulties for the inhabitants of the Strip in obtaining minimum rations of water and food to survive. Fuel shipments remain banned, and hospitals in the north of the enclave are having to perform complex operations, including amputations, without anesthesia, according to UN agencies. The Kerem Shalom crossing, between Gaza and Israel and the main entry of goods into the Strip before the imposition of the total blockade, remains closed.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, stated this Wednesday from Rafah that the aid that reaches the Strip is “scarce and with a very limited geographical scope.” Türk urged Israel, “as the occupying power,” to ensure that the most basic and vital aid can reach all those who need it, as the population remains “hugely vulnerable in all parts of Gaza.”

The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Karim Khan, has warned that preventing the delivery of humanitarian aid may constitute a crime, and has stressed that Israel must ensure that Gazans receive food, water and medical supplies. The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, indicated on Monday that the aid that is arriving in Gaza through Rafah is “vital”, but acknowledged that this border crossing “by itself does not have the capacity to process the trucks.” of aid on the necessary scale.”

“The amount of aid coming in is a drop in the ocean of Gaza’s humanitarian needs,” agrees Mey El Sayeg of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). “Before this conflict, about 100 trucks of aid alone entered Gaza [al día]. So imagine now, with all the hostilities going on, if only this number comes in,” he slides.

Movement through the Rafah post was initially disrupted after Israel bombed the site three times in less than 24 hours after announcing its complete siege on Gaza, causing extensive damage to the Palestinian terminal of the crossing. From then until its partial reopening on October 21, Tel Aviv did not offer security guarantees so that any humanitarian aid convoy could cross it.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

In an attempt to press for aid to be allowed to be sent to Gaza, just three days after Israel announced its complete blockade of the Strip, Egypt designated El Arish international airport, 45 kilometers from Rafah, as a logistics center for receive supplies destined for the Palestinian enclave. Since then, shipments from multiple countries, UN agencies, the European Union and the Red Cross have landed on its runways.

Biden visit

The situation in Rafah began to unblock after a visit by the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to Israel on October 18. That night, the Jewish State announced that it would continue not allowing the entry of humanitarian aid from its territory, but that it would not prevent aid from Egypt as long as it was limited to food, water and medicine for the civilian population in the south of the Strip. and that it did not reach Hamas or include fuel.