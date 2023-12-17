Jabalia and Deir al Balah were the main targets of the Israeli army's attacks in the early hours of Sunday, December 17, according to reports from the enclave's Ministry of Health. On the other hand, trucks with humanitarian aid began to enter through the Kerem Shalom border crossing, south of the Gaza Strip, the second access authorized by Israel, with the idea of ​​meeting the entry of 200 trucks per day. And while the French Foreign Ministry made public the death of a member of its diplomatic corps, injured a few days ago at the Rafah crossing; The UN denounced illegal detentions and forced disappearances.

The night bombings continued, on the night of December 16, over the entire Gaza Strip, with more intensity specifically in the north and center, leaving at least 40 dead.

In another night of bloodshed, the enclave's emergency forces recovered at least 24 bodies in Jabalia, north of Gaza, after an Israeli missile hit a house, leaving dozens injured in the area, the news agency reported. official Palestinian Wafa news.

“Jabalia suffered tank, air and naval bombardments during the night, it has been suffering a brutal war for days, people are dying in the streets and we cannot reach them,” mentioned a member of the Palestinian Ministry of Health for local radio, in condition of anonymity, for fear of reprisals from the Israeli Army.

On the other hand, that same ministry reported at least 12 fatalities in the Deir al Balah refugee camp, in the center of the enclave, where thousands of Palestinians exiled from the north have sought refuge. The Israeli Army claims to have acted against “terrorist targets.”

The escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas has been going on for 72 days, since October 7, when Hamas entered Israel armed, leaving 1,200 dead, according to the Israeli government, which has responded violently with the idea of ​​ending that Islamist group. in Gaza, leaving 18,800 Palestinian dead to date, according to the health ministry of the enclave, controlled by Hamas.

Humanitarian aid begins to enter Kerem Shalom

For the first time since the start of the conflict, at the Kerem Shalom border crossing, south of the Gaza Strip, the Israeli government is allowing humanitarian aid access, according to the spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister's Office.

In this way, Israel seeks to meet the humanitarian aid entry quota requested by the United States, 200 trucks per day.

The Red Crescent in Egypt confirmed that around 79 trucks began entering the Gaza Strip through Kerem Shalom on its first day of reopening, as reported by the British agency Reuters.

To date, humanitarian aid had only entered through the Rafah crossing, between Egypt and Palestine, where Israel has only allowed 100 trucks to enter daily.

Starting today (Dec. 17), UN aid trucks will undergo security checks and be transferred directly to Gaza via Kerem Shalom, to abide by our agreement with the US.

This will increase the daily volume of humanitarian aid entering Gaza and being delivered to the people of Gaza. pic.twitter.com/NuFMxmBjvW — COGAT (@cogatonline) December 17, 2023



“Starting today (December 17), UN aid trucks will undergo security checks and move directly to Gaza through Kerem Shalom, to fulfill our agreement with the US,” COGAT said , the Israeli organization in charge of access to humanitarian assistance in the Palestinian territories, through a publication on its social networks.

Although the entry of humanitarian aid is guaranteed, its distribution among the civilian population in Gaza is not. The head of COGAT, Elad Goren, criticized the actions of humanitarian agencies within the Palestinian enclave, in addition to questioning the capabilities of the United Nations to coordinate the distribution of the basic supplies required within Gaza.

Goren stated that while Israel “adapted” to the new conditions inside the Gaza Strip, the UN “unfortunately did not” and stated:

If the UN does not have the capacity to collect and distribute, it does not matter how many crossings we open

France denounces the death of one of its diplomats in Rafah

The Rafah crossing, the border area between Gaza and Egypt, has experienced an increase in Israeli attacks in recent days.

Among those killed in that area is a French diplomatic agent, who was taking refuge in the house of one of his consulate colleagues, when an Israeli missile hit the residence on December 13, seriously injuring him and instantly ending the life of 10 other people.

The official lost his life on December 17 due to injuries caused by the attack.

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli attack on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, December 17, 2023. © Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

“We demand that the Israeli authorities clarify the circumstances of this attack as soon as possible,” said the French Foreign Ministry in a statement published late on December 16, in which no personal details of the deceased diplomatic agent were revealed.

After a meeting with her Israeli counterpart, the French Foreign Minister, Catherine Colonna, expressed that Paris was “waiting for clarification” from Tel Aviv regarding the event, in addition to calling for an “immediate truce” in the hostilities between the Israeli Army and Hamas.

United Nations denounces illegal detentions and forced disappearances

On the other hand, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) published a report in which it expresses its “fears” regarding the increase in reports of mass detentions, ill-treatment and forced disappearances of Palestinian nationals in different areas. areas of the Gaza Strip, where the main perpetrators are Israeli soldiers.

The report indicates that around 140 women, including girls, have been arbitrarily detained and are currently missing. The OHCHR points out that the disappearances have occurred during the evacuations and transfers of Palestinian families from the north to the south, following Israeli orders and seeking to survive their attacks.

“The families of those detained have not received any information about the fate or whereabouts of their loved ones or the reasons for their detention, which aggravates their sense of anguish and fear,” the text states, adding that many of the detainees They have experienced “torture” by being blindfolded, handcuffed and, in some cases, even forced to “strip to their underwear.”

With Reuters, EFE and local media