At least five people died crushed by aid that was parachuted into the Al-Shati refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip. Journalist Ismail Alghoun reported it on Instagram.

Many of the packages dropped from a plane fell into the crowd without the parachutes opening. Seeing the plane arriving, many Gazans rushed to the scene to grab the aid, but were hit by the packages. Several injured. Two people died on the spot, three were seriously injured and later died after being admitted to Kamal Adwan hospital. The news was also confirmed by one of Al Jazeera's correspondents, Hani Mahmoud, who told the Qatari broadcaster that «This is the tragedy that people are experiencing in northern Gaza. Not only are they faced with a lack of food and medical supplies, but while waiting for food parcels they are targeted by the Israeli army or killed by a malfunctioning parachute.”

Dead under the aid packages from the sky



It is not yet clear who launched the aid. Until Thursday, since the previous Saturday, the United States, together with Jordan, had carried out three aid drops on Gazans.

The American decision to send aid from above by dropping food parcels by plane has sparked numerous controversies from the beginning. For Hamas, the American action is just a move to clear its conscience for its continued support for Israel. Various humanitarian organizations, however, report that this method of sending aid is not very effective due to the strong risk that the packages land in water or in areas where they cannot be easily recovered. Gazawis also report that much of American food is expired.

“Better to die in war than receive help from those who are complicit in the genocide,” one man told Al Jazeera. There is also controversy over the US announcement of the construction of a temporary port to bring aid by sea, which will take weeks to complete.

“Instead of telling us that they will build a port to help us, stop supplying the weapons that shoot at us,” Hassan Maslah, a displaced Palestinian from Khan Younis, who is now taking refuge in Rafah, told Reuters. “All these American weapons are killing our children and killing us everywhere we go. We don't need their help. We need them to stop the killing, stop the death,” he said.